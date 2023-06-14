There is a lot of change expected at Leeds United this summer as they prepare for Championship football.

The Yorkshire outfit suffered an awful campaign in the Premier League that resulted in them going through three managers and ending their three-year spell in the top flight.

Now, as well as searching for a new permanent manager, there also looks to be a new owner at Elland Road as Andrea Radrizzani closes in on the sale of the football club.

What is the latest Leeds United takeover news?

Radrizzani is currently the club’s chairman and owner after buying the rest of Massimo Cellino’s stake in 2017.

There have been some ups and downs in his reign, but he was the owner who helped the club return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

However, since the relegation to the Championship was confirmed, there has been lots of uncertainty regarding Radrizzani's continued reign.

It has recently been confirmed that the current Leeds owner has reached an agreement in regards to buying Italian side Sampdoria.

While he has also put Leeds up for sale, with 49ers Enterprises who currently own an 44% stake in the club, are looking to become a majority shareholder in the club and buy Radrizzani’s shares.

It is believed that the 49ers Enterprises currently value the club at £170 million, after the football club was relegated from the Premier League, with it being around £400 million should they have survived relegation.

It was revealed on Friday night that the 49ers Enterprise had agreed to buy Radrizzani’s shares and up their stake from 44% to 100%.

The deal has got to now be passed by the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test, something that could take a few weeks.

The Guardian states this process could take most of the summer, as the 49ers Enterprise has 60 individual investors, and all must be examined by the EFL before a deal can officially go through.

Who are the 49ers Enterprise?

The 49ers Enterprise are a group that is made up of 60 individual investors that is formed from North America.

They are a group that is an investment arm for the San Francisco 49ers an NFL team and have been part of Leeds United since 2018.

The group is an investment vehicle that is set up to seek private opportunities away from the NFL.

It is made up of wealthy individuals, venture capitalists and private equity firms all of whom came together to buy Leeds.

According to The Athletic, at the core of its group are a collection of around 11 key investors. The Lowy Group, the Australian family and property empire represented by Leeds director Peter Lowy, have been part of this project for two years. These are the people with the biggest finances and the major say in what happens.