Leeds United's takeover is edging closer following Andrea Radrizzani's successful bid to buy Italian club Sampdoria, as per Phil Hay.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship after they finished 19th, following a 4-1 final day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and find themselves in the second tier alongside Leicester City and Southampton, with Everton ensuring final day survival at the club's expense.

There is much to sort out now that relegation is confirmed for the Whites. There are players who are set to leave, while there is still the question of who will manage the side, who the director of football will be, and above all – who will take ownership of the club.

Leeds' majority shareholder and owner has been in Italy in order to discuss his own buyout of Sampdoria – per Di Marzio. Radrizzani was not in attendance as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League against Spurs.

Any move for the Serie A side would have a knock-on effect at Elland Road, with the San Francisco owners, 49ers Enterprises, still keen to buy a larger stake in the club.

What's the latest in Leeds United's takeover saga? Will Radrizzani sell?

Sampdoria's purchase by Radrizzani was completed last night. The Italian put out a statement, which said: "It was a real race against time. A long and exhausting negotiation that only saw its positive conclusion on the evening of Tuesday 30 May."

Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that 49ers Enterprises will now step up their interest in Leeds, he said: "Andrea Radrizzani secures Sampdoria purchase. 49ers Enterprises will push now to agree and seal LUFC takeover."

However, the bid to buy the club is lower than the initial agreement when Leeds were still a top flight club, he added: "The offer of a takeover by minority partner 49ers Enterprises is still on the table, albeit at a significantly lower valuation."

"The hope at Leeds will be that Radrizzani striking a deal for Sampdoria breaks the impasse with 49ers Enterprises and allows a takeover at Elland Road to happen.

"One way or the other, it should allow for some clarity about what Radrizzani actually intends to do. Because there’s nothing in tonight’s statement about his ownership of Leeds and he’s said nothing about it since relegation.

"But 49ers Enterprises will be looking for a successful conclusion to talks now."

Football League World sources have indicated that this will have a domino effect on proceedings and that a takeover is now "imminent" at Elland Road, with talks accelerated and hope that a deal will be struck some time this week.

Will the takeover be a good thing for Leeds from 49ers Enterprises?

With relegation back to the Championship confirmed this summer, Leeds have a chance to reset, and new owners would aid that.

A rebuild and overhaul is needed at Elland Road. The relegation can help them clear out the playing squad, get a new manager in, and a new structure throughout the club's hierarchy.

There's a lot of work to do for the Whites, but the club could go back to the Premier League stronger; however, have no time to waste in the meantime by securing the takeover and getting the wheels in motion ahead of 2023/24.