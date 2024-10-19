Leeds United became the first team to beat Sheffield United in the Championship this season on Friday night, and sent a cheeky message on social media to their Yorkshire counterparts on social media after the final whistle.

Second half goals from Pascal Strujik and Mateo Joseph proved to be the difference between the two sides on a feisity, yet emotional, evening at Elland Road as both sides came together to pay their respects to former Blades full-back, George Baldock.

The cagey affair saw the two rivals head into the break on level terms, despite the home team having a lot more of the ball and looking the more dangerous in front of goal.

The resolute nature of Sheffield United's goalkeeper, Michael Cooper, looked like it was going to be too much to overcome for yet another second tier club. However, with just over 20 minutes to go, Strujik fired in from a Joe Rothwell corner.

Joseph secured the points for Daniel Farke's side in the 90th minute, as he placed the ball past Cooper inside the box despite significant pressure from substitute Sydie Peck.

With the Blades' nine-match unbeaten streak coming to an end, Leeds made sure to remind them who dealt that significant blow.

Leeds United vs Sheffield United Stats (FotMob) Stat Leeds United Sheffield United Possession 55% 45% Shots (On Target) 13 (4) 5 (0) Big Chances 3 0 xG 1.19 0.2 Pass Accuracy 86% 80% Corners 7 3 Saves 0 2

Leeds send Sheffield United cheeky message on social media

In their last two matches in October, Sheffield United put out a post on their X account, reminding the rest of the division that they were the only team in, first the Championship, and then the EFL to have not lost a league match in 2024/25.

"List of teams unbeaten in the @EFL:

"- Sheffield United

"End of list."

However, following last night's win for Leeds, they sent a retort of their own to their Yorkshire rivals, adding insult to injury as the Blades made the short journey back down the M1 home.

Writing on their X account, the Whites posted: "List of teams unbeaten in the @EFL:

"End of list."

Leeds' win is an early hit in the promotion battle

While the season is only ten matches old, Friday's win for Leeds was a huge moment early in the fight for promotion.

Sheffield United had looked unbeatable at points throughout the opening two months, and the signing of Cooper in goal had seen Chris Wilder's side concede just once in seven matches.

However, the Elland Road factor seemed too much for the Blades to overcome. Daniel Farke was able to nullify Gustavo Hamer with his tactics, a player who had been a target of his throughout the summer.

The 27-year-old hobbled off early with a tight calf, something that could prove to be of huge importance to the shape of the promotion battle if he is forced out of action for a significant period of time.

Leeds re-overtook the Blades in the table with the victory, and will take huge confidence from the match into their upcoming clashes with Watford and Bristol City. Meanwhile, Wilder's team will have to lick their wounds and come out firing against Middlesbrough on Tuesday before they welcome Stoke City to Bramall Lane next Saturday.