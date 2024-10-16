Leeds United are set to take an unnamed German player on trial as they continue their search for free agent reinforcements.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the individual will link up with the Elland Road club this week.

Daniel Farke's side are currently in the midst of something of a midfield injury crisis, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev both ruled out until next year.

As a result, summer signings Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka are now the club's only fit and available centre-midfielders.

However, it seems as though Leeds are keen to boost their depth in that position, even before the transfer window reopens in January.

New player set for Elland Road opportunity

The Whites were dealt a setback in their search to add a free agent midfielder to their ranks on Wednesday morning.

That came when it was reported that Cheikhou Kouyate had failed a medical with Leeds, ending their pursuit of the former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest midfielder.

However, it seems they are not giving up yet, with this latest update claiming that an unnamed German player will join the club on trial this week.

It is thought that the Elland Road side are indeed still in the market for free agents, with Farke keen to add a midfielder to his squad before the turn of the year.

As a result, the Leeds boss and his coaching team are now expected to run the rule over the trialist, before deciding whether to offer him a deal.

As things stand, the Whites currently sit fifth in the Championship table, with 16 points from nine league games, three less than league leaders Sunderland.

Current Championship standings Position Club Played GD Points 1st Sunderland 9 +10 19 2nd Sheffield United 9 +9 19* 3rd Burnley 9 +10 18 4th West Brom 9 +6 17 5th Leeds United 9 +8 16 6th Watford 9 0 16 *two points deducted As of 16th October 2024

They are set to return to action after the international break on Friday night, when they host second-placed Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Player trial a sensible move from Leeds United

It does feel as though bringing a player in on trial is the right thing for the club to do at this moment in time.

There is still plenty of games to be played between now and the January transfer window, so it would be a risk not to bring in someone they can rotate with Rothwell and Tanaka.

This way, they do have the chance to find a player who can help to fill that role, and given Farke's own German roots, it perhaps makes sense that it is there where they were looking.

However, it is worth noting that a move for Christoph Kramer, who previously worked with the current Leeds manager at Borussia Monchegladbach, has been deemed "unlikely".

It will be interesting to see who this player might be, given they want to find a solid option who can do a job at Championship level.

Indeed, there will be pressure on them to make the right decision here, when you consider the impact it might have on results in the promotion race.

A trial here, will at least allow the club to give themselves an idea of the type of player they are bringing in, while putting them in a strong position to secure a deal.

This, therefore, does look to be the right approach for Leeds to take, and that could yet have significant implications for the season to come.