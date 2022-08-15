Leeds United take fresh transfer stance on Blackburn Rovers key player

Premier League outfit Leeds United are not treating Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton-Diaz as a priority target at this stage, according to a Twitter update from reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Chilean has attracted top-tier interest this summer following an exceptional campaign last term, with his 22 goals in 37 league appearances perhaps being overshadowed by Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke.

With the latter two now being promoted though, he has the chance to establish himself as the best forward in the division and has already got off to a good start with two goals and one assist in his opening three league games going into Wednesday evening’s tie against Reading.

The hardest Blackburn Rovers quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn Rovers founded? 1875 1880 1883 1887

However, with just one year left on his current deal with no further option for Blackburn to extend his contract beyond then, he could move on this summer with Adam Armstrong finding himself in a similar situation last summer.

The latter moved on to Southampton, though it remains to be seen whether the likes of Leeds or West Ham United move for him, both of whom are reported to be interested in luring him away from Ewood Park.

Sevilla have also been linked with a move for him – and it could be the Spanish side and the Hammers that go head-to-head for his signature with the Whites not having him at the top of their transfer priority list at this point.

Reporter Jacobs has also revealed a couple of top Premier League scouts have identified the 23-year-old as a potential addition but are worried about his hold-up play and awareness at this stage.

The Verdict:

The 23-year-old would probably be better served making a move elsewhere next summer – because he will have more options on the table at that point as a free agent and that could maximise his chances of making the right career move.

He needs to be playing every week at this stage if he wants to continue this rise and he isn’t a guaranteed starter at Elland Road, so this stance may come as a blessing in disguise for the Chilean.

The forward has also shone under Jon Dahl Tomasson and this is one reason why it wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world if he stayed – and their early results have been promising in a potential quest to push for promotion again.

With this, there are no guarantees that Blackburn won’t get promoted despite their need to address key areas at this point – and you feel at least a few more additions will arrive in Lancashire before the window closes.

It will be interesting to see what happens if he does make the move away though – because it may take a big money offer to lure him away from Ewood Park and if a switch does materialise this summer – he will be under pressure to provide value for money.