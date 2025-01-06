Leeds United have missed out on a move for Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, who has joined Ipswich Town on loan, but the Championship club are reportedly plotting a potential summer move.

That's according to TBR Football, who report that Whites are planning to pursue the player again during the summer transfer window.

Leeds could have benefitted from adding the central defender to their squad, considering this is an area they need to look at during the current window.

Ethan Ampadu may have returned and Max Wober may have become an important part of the first team, but the former may be needed in midfield at times and they don't have a huge amount of depth in the centre-back department.

This is no real shock, considering they lost the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch last year.

Joe Rodon did arrive during the summer - and the Welshman and Pascal Struijk have often been a good partnership at the back.

But in their quest to win promotion, Daniel Farke's side must ensure they have enough options in all areas, and they are yet to make their first signing of the window.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 (As of January 6th, 2025)

In good news for them, there's still plenty of time to go until the window closes.

Leeds United refuse to give up on Ben Godfrey quest

Godfrey, who was previously at Everton, was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta ahead of this window.

And he has had a loan move sanctioned, with the player moving to Ipswich for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign. He will be competing with the likes of Jacob Greaves and Luke Woolfenden for a starting spot.

Despite missing out this time, Leeds remain keen on the player.

This is according to TBR Football, who believe the Whites intend to reignite their interest in the defender if they are promoted at the end of the season.

Leeds United could benefit from continuing Ben Godfrey pursuit

Leeds could be a good destination for Godfrey, who can play at centre-back and full-back if required.

His versatility makes him a potentially exciting addition - and it will be interesting to see whether they can get a deal over the line for him during the summer window.

He is someone who has played in the Premier League before and has also represented his country, so he may have the experience required to be a success at Elland Road.

Considering he's been sent out on loan, it doesn't seem as though he's a key part of his current side's plans.

That could make a summer deal affordable for Leeds if they are promoted.