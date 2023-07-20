It has been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Leeds United and that is even before you begin to look at the change that has gone on off the field too.

The Whites have already seen the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Tyler Roberts and Joel Robles complete permanent exits away for Elland Road, whilst the trio of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roco, have all headed out on loan.

The sole incoming thus far is versatile 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu who has arrived on a permanent transfer from Chelsea, following several loan moves in England and abroad.

In what has been a rather hectic week for Leeds fans, 49ers Enterprises have completed the full takeover of the now Championship club, with the group that already owned 44% of the Yorkshire outfit going on to take the remaining 56% from Andrea Radrizzani.

There has also been a managerial appointment in amongst all of the chaos at Elland Road in the middle stages of this summer, with Daniel Farke being tasked with leading a promotion charge.

Leeds United submit a bid for Turkish goalkeeper

Looking to bolster their goalkeeping department during this summer transfer window, a report from Turkish outlet AS Marca has revealed that the Whites have submitted a €5 million bid for Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir.

Joel Robles has already departed the relegated Championship club and there is a growing belief that current first-team shot-stopper Illan Meslier will be heading for pastures new during this summer transfer window.

As detailed in the report, Bayindir has a release clause that stands at €7 million, with the young goalkeeper emerging as a regular starter for Fenerbahce last season, both domestically speaking and in Europe.

It remains to be seen if the proposed offer will be enough for the Turkish outfit to part company this summer, or if they will hold strong on the release clause.

Who is Fenerbahce goalkeeper and Leeds United target Altay Bayindir?

The Turkish goalkeeper, who stands at 6 ft 6 in, started every league game last season for Fenerbahce, up until a hip injury forced him to miss the final 10 games of the campaign.

He also gained experience in Europe and played twice in Champions League qualifiers last time out, whilst he amassed nearly 150 appearances for the Turkish giants over the years and captained his side for large parts of last season.

Bayindir is also capped at international level and has appeared five times for Turkey at senior level since his debut in 2021, however, the aforementioned hip injury kept him out of the last couple of fixtures.

In March of this year, the 25-year-old penned down a fresh deal at Fenerbahce and his current deal is now set to expire in the summer of 2027, although the previously mentioned release clause could pave the way for Leeds to seal a move for a very reasonable fee.

According to a report from LeedsAllOver, the young goalkeeper is a key part of Fenerbahce building up from the back, which makes him someone who could slot right in with a manager like Farke in charge who will be keen to build from the defensive third.