Leeds United table offer for 22-year-old that is top of Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer list

Basel striker Arthur Cabral is reportedly at the top of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s list of summer targets and the Whites have offered €18 million (£16.3m) for him.

Leeds are preparing for their first season in the top flight for 16 years after they won the Championship last term.

One area that needs bolstering before the start of the 2020/21 campaign is the forward line, with Patrick Bamford the only striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad.

It appears the Whites are looking to Europe for reinforcements as GloboeSporte has reported that Leeds are keen on Cabral.

The report claims that the 22-year-old is at the top of Bielsa’s list of summer targets when it comes to strikers and that the Yorkshire club have submitted a £16.3 million bid already.

It is understood that the Swiss club want €20 million (£18.1m) for the forward but are open to negotiations with the Brazilian player keen on a move to the Premier League.

Basel only own 70% of Cabral’s economic rights while both Palmeiras and Ceará owning 15% each but Leeds’ proposal is for 100%.

The forward joined Basel last summer and fired in 18 goals in his debut season for the Swiss club.

The Verdict

Leeds definitely need to bolster their striking options and signing Cabral would help them do just that.

The 22-year-old fired in the goals for Basel last term and looks a player with a really high ceiling.

He doesn’t have any Premier League experience, which makes it a bit of a risk at nearly £20 million, but you’d trust Bielsa’s judgment on this one.