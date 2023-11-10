Highlights Leeds United's impressive start to the Championship season has put them in contention for a swift return to the Premier League.

Archie Gray, a 17-year-old academy graduate, has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

Although Gray is still relatively unproven, a £40 million fee for him could provide Leeds with the opportunity to strengthen their squad and cash in on him before his contract expires.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Leeds United have made a promising start to life back in the second-tier.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, the Whites have taken 28 points from 15 league matches since the start of the campaign.

As a result, they currently sit third in the Championship table, meaning they are well in contention to secure a swift return to the top-flight this season.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Points 1st Leicester City 15 39 2nd Ipswich Town 15 36 3rd Leeds United 15 28 4th Southampton 15 27 As of 10th November 2023

One player who has made an important contribution to that success for Leeds in recent months, is Archie Gray.

The Leeds academy graduate was only handed his senior debut by Farke in his side's 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening day of the campaign.

Since then, the 17-year-old, who comes from a family of former Leeds United players, has gone on to make 16 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

Now though, it seems as though the teenager's form since breaking into the side, is starting to attract some considerable attention from the Premier League.

Who is interested in signing Archie Gray?

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Premier League side Liverpool are now taking a considerable interest in a move for Gray.

It is thought that the Merseyside club are planning to make a move for the midfielder in next summer's transfer window.

Meanwhile, other top-flight sides such as Everton and Crystal Palace, are also said to be keen on a the potential signing of the midfielder.

For their part, it is reported that Liverpool themselves are willing to pay a fee in the region of £40million to secure the services of the Leeds academy graduate.

While it would admittedly be disappointing for Leeds to see such a promising talent as Gray depart a club he has such a strong connection with at such an early stage of his career, if Liverpool are to offer that sort of fee for the midfielder, they will simply have to accept.

Why should Leeds accept £40million for Gray from Liverpool?

Although he has made a promising start to life in the Leeds first-team, it is still the very early stages of Gray's senior career.

As a result, £40million feels like a big amount to receive for a player who is still relatively unproven.

Indeed, by the time Liverpool could make their move for Gray in the summer, the midfielder will still be untested in the top-flight of English football.

Given Gray would still not be guaranteed to be capable of making the step up to that level by then, if Leeds do not accept, they risk not being offered such an amount for him again in the future, should he ultimately struggle when making the move into the Premier League.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Beyond that, a £40million fee would of course open up the options available to Leeds in the transfer market, giving them much more to spend on strengthening their own squad.

It is also worth noting that Gray will be into the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road come the summer of 2024, meaning that could be Leeds' last chance to cash in on him, given the midfielder may be reluctant to sign a new deal with the club, if he feels he could get even bigger opportunities with a move to somewhere such as Anfield.

That too would make a £40million fee a relatively big one for Gray, considering the fact he could be available for free just a year later.

So with all that mind, there does seem to be a strong argument to be made that if Liverpool do come calling for Gray with such an offer, it is one that Leeds will simply have to view as too good to turn down, even if that is a difficult decision for them to make given his connection to the club.