Albanian forward Edgar Çani was brought to Leeds United in 2015 to work under then-manager Neil Redfearn, arriving on a loan deal from Sicilian side Catania for the final few months of their Championship season.

However, the move was far from successful, with Çani only making a handful of appearances for a Whites side treading water in the second-tier during the somewhat chaotic era of Massimo Cellino's ownership.

Though born in Tirana, the capital city of his native country, the big attacker came through the youth ranks of Italian club Pescara, going on to make his debut for I Delfini during the 2007/08 season.

Edgar Çani's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2007/08 Pescara 2007–2011 Palermo (permanent) 2008/09 Ascoli (loan) 2009/10 Padova (loan) 2009/10 Piacenza (loan) 2010/11 Modena (loan) 2011/12 Polonia Warsaw (permanent) 2012–2015 Catania (permanent) 2013/14 Carpi (loan) 2013/14 Bari (loan) 2014/15 Leeds United (loan) 2015–2017 AC Pisa (permanent) 2017/18 FK Partizani (permanent) 2018/19 Vibonese (permanent) 2021/22 Torres (permanent) 2022/23 Aprilia (permanent) 2022/23 Legnano (permanent) 2023/24 Crema (permanent)

Quickly moving on to Palermo, Çani would rarely play for the club over the next three years, instead heading out on loan to the likes of Ascoli, Padova, Piacenza and Modena respectively between 2008 and 2011, with varying degrees of success.

The striker, who has 16 caps (scoring four goals) for the Albanian national team, then spent two very mixed years in Poland with Polonia Warsaw, before heading back to Italian football with Catania in 2013.

Again failing to really establish himself at his new club, Çani was soon on the move again, spending temporary stays with both Carpi and Bari, before Cellino took the 25-year-old to West Yorkshire in February 2015.

Çani's disappointing spell at Leeds United was symptomatic of Massimo Cellino's reign

Eccentric Italian businessman Massimo Cellino took over as Leeds United owner in 2014, spending three tumultuous years in the Elland Road hot-seat.

The 68-year-old soon started making his presence felt, often reported to have interfered with footballing issues, including recruitment, causing a revolving door of players and managers to enter and exit the club in quick succession.

Not too many of those brought in through the influence of the Italian - who has earned himself an unwanted reputation as a footballing custodian - succeeded at Elland Road, as the constant uncertainty and instability led to regular struggles in the bottom half of the table.

Çani's short stay in West Yorkshire was one of many that were short-lived, unsuccessful and wholly forgettable, in line with other Cellino signings at that time.

The Albanian made just four appearances, mainly as a late substitute, failing to make any impact whatsoever for a Whites side that would finish 15th in the Championship, having changed managers on four occasions across the campaign.

Edgar Cani is now a free agent after returning to Italy in 2015

Following his fleeting spell with Leeds, Çani returned to Italian football, joining third-tier Pisa permanently, and having the most stable two years of his career with the club which he helped to promotion in 2016.

Signing for Partizani Tirana in 2017, the striker would play in his homeland for the first time, spending a year in the capital before heading back to Italy in 2018.

Further short, unmemorable spells with lower league sides Vibonese, Torres, Aprilia and Legnano followed, with Çani making sporadic appearances for all of them before last playing for Serie D club Crema in 2023.

Çani has had a long career as a journeyman striker. One who moved around with regularity, but rarely had a major impact anywhere.

Now 35 years of age, Leeds supporters won't be surprised to find out how the striker has fared since leaving Elland Road, and it certainly won't shock them to hear he's now a free agent.

And in the fourth tier of Italian football last season, Cani failed to find the back of the net - which is awfully reminiscent of his time in West Yorkshire nearly a decade ago.