Highlights Rothwell's loan to Leeds brings much-needed experience and depth to their midfield for the upcoming season.

His background at Bournemouth and success at Southampton last season makes him a valuable addition for Leeds.

The option-to-buy clause shows Leeds' strategic planning in bolstering their squad with reliable players.

Leeds United have completed the signing of Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam first broke the news yesterday that the Whites were close to completing the signing of the 29-year-old midfielder. That's after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton and has headed out on loan again.

He will spend the full season at Elland Road to become their third summer signing, as well as the first new player of the transfer window. The Whites have been fairly slow starters when it comes to incoming business this summer, even though they have two signings on the board in Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns.

Rothwell has been deemed surplus to requirements at Bournemouth, having signed for them after promotion in 2022 under Scott Parker from Blackburn Rovers. Rothwell’s deal was concluded swiftly on Thursday evening to see him join Leeds on loan for the 2024/25 season just mere hours after hints emerged that he could be heading to West Yorkshire.

The season-long loan also comes with an option-to-buy for Leeds, according to Adam Pope and others, despite contrasting reports. It sees him secure his immediate future, having been on the fringes at Bournemouth since leaving Blackburn.

Joe Rothwell's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 0 0 0 Blackpool (loan) 3 0 0 Barnsley (loan) 7 0 0 Oxford United 86 8 9 Blackburn Rovers 161 11 18 AFC Bournemouth 35 1 1 Southampton (loan) 20 4 1

Joe Rothwell's delight at joining Leeds

On paper, it looks like a sensible move more than anything else, even though he’s taking up a loan spot this season for Daniel Farke, albeit quite shrewdly to add cover to a crucial position where Leeds required an addition.

Manchester-born Rothwell came through the academy of bitter rivals Manchester United but has admitted his excitement at the chance to play for Leeds this season.

Speaking via LUTV, he said: "It’s unbelievable, as soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I was desperate to make happen.

"Thankfully, we’ve managed to do it quite quickly, so I can’t wait to get going now. I don’t think Leeds United needs selling to anyone, to be honest. It is a huge football club.

"The club were a bit unlucky last year, but the aim is one thing and that is to to get back to the Premier League, so I want to come here, add a bit of experience and help the team do that.

"When you think of Leeds, you think of the fans, and I’ve had a few experiences of playing at Elland Road before and it’s the first time I’ve felt a stadium vibrate before when a goal went in [playing for Blackburn].

"So, it will be nice to be on the right side of the fans this time, instead of the wrong side."

Related Leeds United: Pundit highlights Willy Gnonto boost from Archie Gray sale Don Goodman believes Leeds may be able to retain some of their key attackers after selling Gray.

Joe Rothwell will add plenty to Leeds United

Rothwell notched four goals in his half-season stint at Southampton, while coming off the bench in the second half of their win at Elland Road in May. He was also part of Russell Martin’s Southampton side that ended up pipping Leeds to promotion in the play-off final, as an unused sub as the Saints secured victory.

He managed 17 league appearances and four goals, winning their Goal of the Season competition. Rothwell showed last season that he’s more than capable of being a vital part in a promotion-winning side, whilst his box-crashing and shooting ability is vastly superior to Leeds' other options in central midfield.

He adds much-needed experience in the sense of winning promotion and in pure age terms too, whilst also providing energy and driving runs from deep. Rothwell will provide final third output from the midfield, which was lacking in Leeds' other deeper midfield players last year.

Alongside Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev he is providing a different profile, whilst also giving Leeds one of the best sets of midfielders in the division for 2024/25. He’s a solid addition to add depth and something different to the midfield off the back of seeing Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray depart, leaving Leeds somewhat short in the middle of the park in terms of both numbers and quality.

Leeds have seen plenty of players depart since relegation in 2023, and to hear that Rothwell is delighted to be in West Yorkshire and to play a part in games at Elland Road for the home side will be welcomed by Leeds fans, who have had to deal with plenty of passengers in and out of the exit door fairly quickly.

Rothwell is an astute addition with the right attitude. He is not the most glamorous signing Leeds will make this summer, but bulking up the squad with floor-raising signings is a must to ensure the Whites have the stamina to go the distance in the title race, with a range of midfield options and different profiles.

An option-to-buy is also smart from Leeds, knowing that he might only be a stop-gap signing and could have been a riskier signing at the age of 29 on a long-term deal. Securing him in the short-term will give Leeds the depth and quality required in central midfield next season.