Highlights Leeds United successfully retained Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window, and his professionalism has paid off in his successful season so far.

Burnley made a £20m bid for Summerville in the summer, but Leeds rejected the offer and he remained at Elland Road.

Despite Summerville's contract running until 2026, there is concern among Leeds fans about a potential January departure due to interest from other clubs.

Leeds United will be delighted that they were able to retain Crysencio Summerville beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman was linked with an exit during the previous window and could have followed several players out of the door at Elland Road.

Several players were seemingly keen to make an exit, but Summerville stayed and his professionalism has paid dividends, with the winger's focus on his football arguably leading to the success he has enjoyed and richly deserved this season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Registering eight goals and six assists in 16 league appearances, he has played a big part in guiding the Whites into third place, with the Dutchman playing a key part despite being in competition with other top-quality players for a starting spot at Elland Road.

Whether he can continue to score and assist regularly remains to be seen - but at this present moment - he is putting himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window and is likely to attract plenty of bids from top-flight sides.

Burnley's summer bid for Crysencio Summerville

Fabrizio Romano reported during the latter stages of the summer window that Burnley had submitted a £20m bid to try and lure Summerville to Turf Moor.

Able to spend that much following their promotion to the Premier League, they will have launched that bid hoping that the Whites would accept.

But the Championship side rejected that offer - and he remained at Elland Road.

Leeds United supporters may be worried about a fresh Burnley bid for Crysencio Summerville

With Summerville thriving at the moment, the Clarets may be keeping him on their radar at the moment.

Everton managed to climb out of the drop zone with a win against Newcastle United on Thursday night despite the Toffees suffering a 10-point deduction this term, reinforcing the Lancashire side's major challenge in their quest to avoid relegation.

With this in mind, Alan Pace may decide to roll the dice one last time and make a big January signing that could allow the Clarets to remain afloat in the top tier. Pace may even be prepared to launch a better offer than the £20m that was submitted in the summer because of this desperation.

Winger Luca Koleosho is out for several months now - and Vincent Kompany may be keen to bring in a replacement.

Summerville could be the ideal man to come in and with Leeds already having Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto and Dan James at their disposal, the Whites' board could potentially be tempted to cash in on him if their offer is big enough.

The Dutchman's professionalism has to be commended, but he will be keen to play at the top level at some point and that will make Leeds fans concerned that he may move on in January.

Crysencio Summerville's contract situation

His deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, with the Whites' star signing a four-year contract last August.

The decision to tie him down to a long-term agreement is looking more and more of a shrewd move with every match that passes.

This contract length means the Whites will be in a strong position at the negotiating table if offers do come in - and that should give Leeds fans some confidence that the West Yorkshire side will price sides out of a move if they bid for the 22-year-old.

However, concerns about a potential January departure are justified.