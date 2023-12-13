Highlights Leeds United will hope for a strong January transfer window to improve their chances of returning to the Premier League next season.

The club has regrouped after their relegation and is considered one of the strongest teams in the league.

The departure of Raphinha to Barcelona was a significant loss and Leeds fans would be disappointed if he moves to Manchester United.

Leeds United will hope the upcoming January window is one to remember for all the right reasons.

The Yorkshire side started this season not in the best of shapes, but in recent weeks and months they have got their form going and look like a side that will be competing for a place back in the Premier League next season.

The club sits just outside the automatic places, but they will hope that can change as the fixtures come thick and fast heading into Christmas.

Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last season resulted in them losing several key players throughout the summer, but Daniel Farke has regrouped the squad and made them one of the strongest in the league.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

But it could be said that Leeds’ biggest loss was when they sold Raphinha to Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

The 26-year-old was excellent for the club, but his departure made them considerably weaker. Now the Leeds fans will be concerned to see him being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Raphinha’s numbers and performances for Leeds United

The Whites signed Raphinha in the 2020 summer transfer window from French side Stade Rennais.

The Brazilian spent two full seasons at Elland Road, during which he played 67 games in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and registering 12 assists.

The attacker, who can operate on both wings as well as up front, played 30 games in the Premier League in his first season, followed by 35 in his final campaign. Raphinha was among the goals in both campaigns, scoring six and providing nine assists in the 2020/21 season.

He then improved his numbers the following season, as he grabbed 11 goals and three assists as Leeds survived relegation yet again.

Raphinha became a key player for the club during his short time there, as his creativity and goal threat saw Leeds have enough firepower to avoid relegation.

His importance was even more clear when he left the club to join Barca and Leeds struggled with goals and chances in the 2022/23 season.

Leeds United supporters will surely be disappointed if Raphinha joins Manchester United

Despite only being at the club for two seasons, Raphinha was easily one of their best players and was crucial to everything the club did during that time.

His performances for Leeds earned him his move to Spain, as he had an xG at the club of 15.9 and an xAG of 15.4. He averaged a goal 0.29 times per 90 minutes during his time at Leeds, with him grabbing an assist 0.20 times, with a goal or an assist coming 0.58 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

The Brazilian also had 151 shots at goal during his days in England, with 45 of them being on target, leaving him a shot accuracy of 29.8%. He attempted 2365 passes during his time at the club, with 1511 completed, meaning he had an accuracy of 63.9%, as per Fbref.com.

Raphinha has obviously continued that fine form during his time at Barcelona, and while Leeds will not have wanted the player to leave, it was an offer they couldn’t refuse, and it will have been the player’s dream to play for a club like Barcelona.

While Leeds fans will have been watching the player with pride and jealousy, they will be nervous to see that their former attacker is now being linked with a move to their arch-rivals, Man United.

Related "Absolutely unbelievable" - EFL pundit makes claim on Leeds United's Archie Gray Ali Maxwell of the Not The Top 20 podcast has been full of praise for Leeds United's 17-year-old star following Saturday's 2-0 win against Blackburn.

It has been claimed by Spanish outlet Sport, that Man United have ‘proposed’ an offer to Barça that would see the Red Devils sign Raphinha and the Spanish giants sign Jadon Sancho.

Man United are said to be looking to move Sancho in January after his fall out with manager Erik ten Hag has left him stranded in the academy setup.

The report claims that Man United know no one is going to pay Sancho’s high fee, so they plan to use him in a swap deal as a way of getting value for money. The outlet doesn’t say how Barca feels towards this deal, but it is believed that Raphinha is keen to prove his worth in Spain.

Leeds fans will hope Raphinha stays in Spain and carries on performing for Barca, as if he were to join Man United, it would be expected that the love he gets from Leeds fans will go out of the window.