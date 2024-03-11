Highlights Leeds would have been 13 points clear of third last season, highlighting their impressive performance in the current campaign.

Leeds' promotion chances are high, but there are still risks involved, as they face tough upcoming matches.

Leeds are favorites for promotion given their good run of 12 unbeaten games and 18 wins from 24, showing excellent form.

Leeds United have had some good fortune go their way this weekend after what seemed like countless late Ipswich Town goals in the promotion race.

Cardiff City's late 2-1 win over the Tractor Boys in the Welsh capital followed Friday's 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday for the Whites, to finally send them second after a frustrating week. It's in their hands now, but by looking back to last season, the Elland Road outfit can feel aggrieved by how the league table is panning in comparison to how tough they found it in their relegation campaign under Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

Leeds' points totals have been more than credible

It's been a fantastic season by all accounts for Leeds, but they will be frustrated that they are still not clear in the title race or the tussle for the top-two.

A tweet from Lewis Deighton on X has revealed that - based on Leeds' points tally prior to their win over Sheffield Wednesday and this weekend's fixtures - they would have been 13 points clear of third place in the Championship last season. With Burnley running away with the league last season, the Clarets were on 77 points, but with Leeds on 76 pre-Friday's win, they were pretty much neck-and-neck. Of course, this season is a different story, with Leicester, Ipswich and even Southampton performing extremely well.

But the pain extends beyond that for the Whites. Going back to the Premier League season in 2022/23, Leeds had 26 points after 27 games. As we know, they eventually went down on the final day with a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, leaving them stranded in 19th.

But if you were to transfer their points tally of 26 into the current Premier League season - prior to this weekend's fixtures again - they would have been joint 15th with Brentford, ahead of Everton and Nottingham Forest, and a huge six points clear of Luton Town, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Where Leeds would sit in the Championship table in 2022/23 after 36 games Games Points 1 Burnley 36 77 2 Leeds United 36 76 3 Sheffield United 36 67 4 Middlesbrough 36 63

It's just Leeds' luck that they would be so massively unfortunate, as Deighton alluded to by signing his post off with: "Proper, proper Leeds". But with their win over Wednesday coupled with Ipswich losing with two 90th-minute goals against Cardiff in Saturday's early game, the tide may just be turning in their favour when it comes to earning promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds' chances of promotion this season

Of course, Ipswich's last-gasp slip-up and Leeds' win at Hillsborough have boosted their chances of promotion - but there is still a long way to go.

Leeds remain on 79 points, and with nine games to go there is every chance that they could slip up at the expense of Ipswich or even Southampton should the Saints string a run of form together.

What Leeds do have is some tough clashes coming up - Coventry, Hull and a final day battle against Southampton are no pushovers and some of the clubs they are playing are all fighting for something. But there will no doubt be expectation for them to perform and on a run of 12 games unbeaten - with 11 wins - they will be the favourites to do so.

Only three losses since the end of October show that Daniel Farke has properly got his side to click after a shaky start. 18 wins from 24 is an outstanding tally, and it stands them in good stead heading into the business end of the campaign - and with some luck on their side, they will avenge the points reveal.