Highlights Leeds United may not want to undergo a major overhaul in the January transfer window due to their performance and position in the second-tier table.

Joe Gelhardt, who has had limited playing time, could benefit from a temporary move away from Leeds to gain more game time and further his career.

However, Leeds should be cautious about allowing Gelhardt to move to Ipswich Town, as they are currently a promotion rival and loaning Gelhardt to them could improve their chances of reaching the Premier League.

With the January transfer window approaching, it is likely Leeds United will be keen for their business to play out in a rather different way to what it did in the summer.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, the Whites saw 14 first-team players depart Elland Road before the market closed in September.

By contrast, nine new players were added to the squad by new first-team manager Daniel Farke, who also arrived at the club over the summer.

But with Leeds now sitting third in the second-tier table, looking well set to push for an immediate promotion back to the top-flight in the coming months, it is likely they will want to avoid such an overhaul at the turn of the year, as they look to keep together a squad performing so well for them.

Even so, there may be some players who would still benefit from a move away from Elland Road in the January market, to get chances they are not currently enjoying in Farke's side.

One of those who could find himself in such a situation is Joe Gelhardt, although after the events of the summer transfer window, they may have to be careful about where they allow him to move to.

Who was linked with Gelhardt in the summer transfer window?

Having spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Sunderland, there were some suggestions that Gelhardt could be set for another loan move in the summer transfer window.

Among those to have been linked with the striker at that point were Ipswich Town, who, at that point, had just won promotion back to the Championship following four straight seasons in League One.

Since then, Gelhardt himself has gone on to feature in just five of Leeds' 17 league games so far this season.

Only two of those outings in the Championship for the 21-year-old have come as a starter, while he has not featured at all in the league since September.

As a result, a temporary move away from Leeds in January could certainly benefit Gelhardt and allow him to get the game time he will want to take the next steps in his career.

Indeed, recent updates from The Yorkshire Evening Post have suggested that the young attacker could be allowed to leave once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

But given the circumstances, you imagine Leeds will have to ensure that it is not with a move to Ipswich themselves, especially if they want to keep their fanbase on side.

Why should Leeds avoid loaning Gelhardt to Ipswich in January?

Despite the fact that they have only just returned to the Championship this season after four years in League One, it is already clear Ipswich are going to be a promotion rival for Leeds this season.

The Tractor Boys currently sit second in the Championship table, seven points clear of Leeds in the battle for automatic promotion.

Current Championship standings - Heading into 28-29th November fixtures Position Team Played GD Points 2nd Ipswich Town 17 +13 39 3rd Leeds United 17 +11 32

As a result, it would surely make little sense for the Whites to allow the striker to make a move to a club that could take a place in the Premier League from them, and boost their chances of doing so in the process.

Indeed, that was something Leeds were willing to do back in the summer, when they loaned attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood and right-back Cody Drameh to fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Birmingham City respectively.

At that point, there were questions among supporters of Leeds about the decision to allow players to move to clubs who could challenge them over the rest of the campaign, for that period.

Now, though, it is even more evident from the table that Ipswich will be a competitor to Leeds when it comes to the battle for promotion.

Consequently, taking such a decision to again do business with a rival, in a way that could improve an opponent's chances of promotion, would surely again raise questions about Leeds' approach to the transfer window.

So, with that in mind, you feel that when it comes to the prospect of a move to Ipswich for Gelhardt in January, should those links emerge again, you feel Leeds will have to put their needs as a club as a whole in the race for promotion, over those of the player.

If they do not do that, then given the impact that could have on the race for a place in the Premier League, it does seem as though that could generate some considerable frustration and concern among those of a Leeds United persuasion.