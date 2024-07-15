Highlights Farke has to make tough decisions on star players & those returning from loan.

Complicated summer 2023 loan exits may impact future of Leeds United squad.

Uncertain if Aaronson, Kristensen, & Wober will fit into Whites' 2024/25 campaign.

Daniel Farke has a lot to sort out between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Not only does he need to try and keep hold of his star players at Leeds United, if that's possible, but he also needs to sort out the future of some players who went out on loan last term.

Several players departed temporarily last summer - and it's unclear whether some of these first-teamers will be included in Farke's plans for the 2024/25 campaign and potentially beyond.

Leeds United summer 2023 loan exits (senior team) Player Loaned to Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Diego Llorente Roma Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Rasmus Kristensen Roma Marc Roca Real Betis Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Jack Harrison Everton Sonny Perkins Oxford United Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Cody Drameh Birmingham City Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth

Some players' futures have already been decided, with Jack Harrison returning to Everton on loan for another season, Sam Greenwood making a loan switch to Preston North End and Sonny Perkins being loaned out to Leyton Orient.

Others have left the club permanently, including Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra, with Llorente, Roca and Sinisterra all being sold for fees.

This has helped the club to generate a decent amount of revenue - and they could be due another windfall soon - with Cody Drameh yet to sign a new deal.

However, if he moves to a new club, that could allow the Whites to secure compensation.

Leeds United supporters may not be happy about Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober news

Brenden Aaronson is expected to be involved next term, but it's unclear whether Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober will still be at the club when the summer transfer window ends.

Both players still have three years on their contracts and neither have clauses in their deals allowing them to secure loan exits without Leeds' sanctioning these departures, according to Leeds Live.

The same outlet has also reported that the duo indicated to Farke last summer that they would be willing to stay and help the Whites in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But they decided to go out on loan, with Kristensen going on out loan to AS Roma and Wober joining Borussia Monchengladbach, and this is something Farke was unhappy about.

Related Leeds United: Pundit highlights Willy Gnonto boost from Archie Gray sale Don Goodman believes Leeds may be able to retain some of their key attackers after selling Gray.

If this is the case, it wouldn't be a surprise if both are frozen out of the Whites' first-team squad for the 2024/25 campaign, although Farke has resolved tricky situations at Elland Road before with Willy Gnonto managing to bounce back from last year's transfer saga.

Both are scheduled to return to Leeds for a chunk of pre-season, but they may not be welcomed back with open arms by either the Whites' manager or Leeds' fanbase.

Leeds fans will only want players who want to be at Elland Road to be wearing the shirt next term, with the club needing committed players as they look to overcome May's play-offs final heartbreak and fire themselves back to the top flight.

With this in mind, they may not be happy to see two players, who made loan exits last summer, return.

How Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober could fit in at Leeds United next season

It could be argued that there's space for Aaronson, Kristensen and Wober in the Whites' squad.

Aaronson may not start, but with Joel Piroe potentially set to play mainly as a striker next term, having the United States international as an attacking midfield option would be ideal.

He could help to bring even more firepower to a team that already looks deadly in the final third.

At right-back, there's definitely a space for Kristensen if Leeds are keen to keep him, with Ayling and Gray leaving, Connor Roberts' loan ending and Drameh yet to sign a new contract.

Related Leeds United: Fresh hurdle emerges in Illan Meslier exit saga Illan Meslier has emerged as a transfer target for French giants Marseille

Kristensen is clearly a talented player, but it remains to be seen whether he remains at Elland Road.

His time at Roma could have helped him to become an even better player.

As for Wober, he may not be needed as much as Kristiensen, as things stand, but he could still be a very useful option to have in the centre-back department.

With Charlie Cresswell, Koch, Llorente all departing, Liam Cooper reportedly set to follow and Ethan Ampadu potentially set to return to a midfield role for next term, having another centre-back option would be ideal.

A partnership of Rodon and Wober would be formidable at this level, but whether the fans want to see the Austrian and Kristensen return to play a part remains to be seen.