Pascal Struijk's return to the Leeds United team following a lengthy injury lay-off is already reaping the rewards in 2024/25, but the giant Dutch defender is a player they will be desperate to build the team around in years to come.

Despite losing some of their best players in the summer transfer window, on paper, it appears as though Leeds have a group of players that will be one of the favourites to go up automatically unless an injury crisis strikes. However, despite that becoming their reality, they still have a squad capable of winning promotion.

Struijk is central to that, as one of the best central defenders in the Championship and one of Farke's key players in pursuit of achieving promotion. In terms of his profile and skill-set, Struijk looks to get Leeds on the front foot and is one of the primary linchpins in Farke's set up.

He is pivotal at getting the ball moving in the build-up phase, often orchestrating moves that start from deep in Leeds' own half. He is now back alongside Joe Rodon as an excellent centre-back pairing at second tier level, with Struijk more accomplished in possession.

However, Farke's side have been excellent defensively so far, posting the best xGA (expected goals against) stat in the division with 8.1xGA conceded in 12 games and keeping the second-most clean sheets as well, per FotMob.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt (31/10/24) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 5 0 0 2020/21 Premier League 29 1 0 2021/22 Premier League 31 1 0 2022/23 Premier League 31 2 1 2023/24 Championship 25 5 0 2024/25 Championship 13 2 0

Pascal Struijk's importance and development at Leeds United

Struijk has developed into one of Leeds' most important players, where his physicality and technical skills have made him a standout at dominating every facet of each game. Since arriving from Ajax, Struijk has evolved from a raw talent into a physically imposing defender in West Yorkshire.

He is now capable of dominating opponents with ease, as showcased on numerous occasions this season against some of the most physically imposing centre-forwards in the division, such as Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore. Struijk didn't give him an inch, which is becoming a common occurrence this term.

The once-lean figure has filled out into a commanding presence, becoming a brick wall at the back and regularly winning duels that leave opposition attackers frustrated at their lack of action, with Struijk also dominating in the aerial battles he enters as well.

In possession, Struijk’s strengths truly come to the fore. His composure on the ball and ability to play out from the back make him a crucial part of Leeds’ build-up play. Under Farke, this side of his game has become even more important, as Leeds aim to progress through the thirds with precision.

Struijk’s passing range is solid but it is his progressive passing that is so incisive and it allows him to break lines and find teammates in advanced positions, while his calmness ensures Leeds can retain possession under pressure. Per FBref, he has the 15th-most progressive passes in the division thus far (67) and that places him second among central defenders behind Swansea's Ben Cabango.

He is one of the best ball-playing defenders in the league but has evidently improved in other respects, with fewer defensive lapses to speak of at Leeds, as well as the strength and size to compete against any forward player. Struijk has become a pivotal player in helping Leeds transition from defence to attack, often initiating moves that build from deep in their own half, but also the defensive foundation from which they are able to express themselves from too.

Out of possession, Struijk’s defensive attributes have grown alongside his physical development. His reading of the game is even sharper and more proactive than the reactive style of Rodon. Struijk's anticipation allows him to snuff out danger early on in moves, whether that is stepping out to press or dropping deep to deal with crosses.

His versatility makes him dependable in various defensive scenarios, while another of his strengths is clearly his heading ability. Leeds have real aerial dominance with both Rodon and Struijk, but the latter has more goals in his repertoire in recent seasons, making him a key figure when defending and attacking set-pieces.

Leeds fans should be excited about their future with Pascal Struijk

Farke clearly rates him incredibly highly as a player, and not just now in the short-term, but as a long-term player in the Premier League. He has previously described Struijk as the cornerstone of Leeds' future, which cements him as one of the best players at the club.

That is not just because Struijk is elegant and classy with the ball at his feet, and retains that calm and composed nature both in and out of possession, but is because he is a player who is likely to deputise as Leeds' captain for the duration of Ethan Ampadu's absence between now and December at least.

His role as a player and man within the dressing room has evolved and grown, with Struijk becoming a real calming voice on and off the pitch. He's young for a leadership figure, much like Ampadu, with Struijk now entering his prime years at the age of 25, but there are still further levels for him to reach.

While his quality now reflects that of a Premier League player playing in the second tier, refining aspects such as his positioning and decision-making to even greater levels could elevate him to an elite tier of footballer. Whether or not Leeds secure promotion this season, it seems inevitable that Struijk will be playing top-flight football next year — either at Elland Road or elsewhere.

As his development continues, Struijk’s trajectory always suggested last season that he was a defender on the cusp of becoming one of the best in the division. The foundations are more than in place at this stage, with Struijk already able to take that acclaim in a Leeds shirt.

It is now about refining him further to unlock the absolute best version of a player that Leeds ought to be building their team around Pascal Struijk, given his leadership potential and overall quality already. Alongside Struijk, the club also boasts promising talents like Ampadu, Willy Gnonto, and Largie Ramazani — all under 25 and showing the quality needed to translate those performances to the top level.

Farke and his coaching staff will be figuring out areas of the squad to upgrade all the time, but this youthful core could be the backbone of Leeds’ long-term success, and Struijk is likely to be one of the players at the very heart of it.