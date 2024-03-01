Highlights Home record key to Leeds' success so far.

Tactical tweak boosting nine-game win streak.

Favourable fixtures at Elland Road ahead.

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe expects Leeds to finish the season unbeaten at home.

The Lilywhites are yet to lose at Elland Road this season, and few would bet against them when playing in front of their home fans between now and the end of the season.

For a large part of last week's game at home to Leicester, it looked as though that record would no longer stand.

The Foxes went ahead through Wout Faes 15 minutes in and had numerous chances to extend the lead, particularly in the second half.

Connor Roberts' 80th minute equaliser gave Leeds impetus before goals from Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford earned them a 3-1 victory and three points.

It was a victory that closed the gap at the top to six points on league leaders Leicester, and with the momentum firmly with them, Leeds could go on to win the league.

Andy Hinchcliffe is backing Leeds for promotion

If Daniel Farke's men go on to secure promotion, then their imperious home form will be a huge factor.

With 13 wins and four draws at home in the league, they're on the march.

Earlier this week on Sky Sports, former Manchester City and Everton full-back Hinchcliffe said: "They're dominating home and away, I expect them possibly to go unbeaten at Elland Road all season."

A tactical tweak from Farke has inspired Leeds to go on a nine-game winning run.

Shifting Ethan Ampadu from midfield to centre-back while bringing Ilia Gruev into the engine room to partner Glen Kamara.

Playing on the front foot with an aggressive press, Leeds are back to the way they played under Marcelo Bielsa – a cult hero amongst the Elland Road faithful after building an identity during his time in West Yorkshire between 2018 and 2022.

Hinchcliffe said: "It's just the way they approach games, the way they dominate games, the balance of their performances is superb. With [Archie] Gray and [Ethan] Ampadu going into the back four from midfield and [Ilia] Gruev and [Glen] Kamara coming into central midfield, the team actually looks better balanced now than it did previously."

"The way that they're playing, the dominance of games, not just winning games, they're deserving to win games as well - if you look at their performance data, Expected Goals, they're ahead. The only one that wasn't was actually Leicester [3-1] but they won it in the final ten minutes in a different way."

Leeds have favourable remaining home fixtures

Leeds still have to welcome Stoke City, Millwall, Hull City, Sunderland and Blackburn and Southampton to Elland Road.

The way they're playing right now, all these teams will be lambs to the slaughter, especially coming up against the 12th man – the crowd.

With one of the best and most iconic atmospheres in English football, Elland Road is a cauldron, as teams have found out this season.

The way they attack with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Dan James flying forward at pace, they're incredibly hard to live with when they're at full throttle.

After pushing Chelsea all the way at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, Farke knows his side are ready to compete with the big boys.

If they carry on with this momentum between now and the end of the season, Leeds will be playing Premier League football in 2024/25.

Daniel Farke is hoping to win the Championship for a third time

Leeds won the league under Bielsa in 2019/20.

The season before, they finished third – two places below Farke's Norwich City.

German boss Farke won the Championship again with Norwich in 2020/21, and hopes to win it for a third time this season.

The way they're playing, you certainly wouldn't want to bet against it.

Hinchcliffe added: "Everything looks right for Leeds and Daniel Farke has experience getting teams promoted so he knows about the pressure at the top of the table. Their form and their position in the league is well-deserved."

Rutter's comments after the Leicester game sum up the confidence in the Leeds camp right now.

The French forward told Sky Sports: "We are the best team I think. You know, today, I can't describe, I don't have words. I am tired, but we are Leeds, you know that."