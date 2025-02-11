This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United appear on course for a spot in next season's Premier League, and are two points clear at the top of the Championship ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Watford.

Crucially, there is currently a five-point gap between the Whites and third place Burnley, but Daniel Farke's men cannot afford to take their foot off the gas any time soon, as they have upcoming clashes with automatic promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

However, while the West Yorkshire outfit sit top of the league with just 15 Championship games left to play, the recruitment team at Elland Road must also keep the prospect of Premier League football next term firmly in mind.

As such, the Whites are working on a summer swoop for FC Krasnodar's attacking midfielder, Eduard Spertsyan, according to Football Insider.

Meanwhile, TeamTalk outlined that Farke's side would have to pay a transfer fee worth in the region of £19m to land the 24-year-old's services.

Following those reports, Football League World asked our Leeds fan pundit, Kris Smith, if Armenia international Spertsyan would be a good addition if the Whites are in the Premier League next season, or if his signature would be too much of a risk.

Kris said: "I would expect that Leeds are already starting to lay down a lot of groundwork that they need to do for ambitious summer signings that they might want to be making.

"An attacking midfielder is probably one of the priorities at the moment.

"If Leeds are promoted in May, I do think that recruitment is going to be the main factor that determines whether we've got a chance to stay up or not.

"Because the gap's just getting bigger and bigger to those teams that are so well coached and have recruited so well, that you do face coming straight back down if you don't hit the ground running with transfers.

"I think signing that difference maker in attacking midfield is one of those big signings that we need to get right.

"Eduard Spertsyan, for me, it's hard to judge whether he'd be that signing for us.

"Obviously, he's playing in Russia at the moment, and the standard is nowhere near as good as the Premier League is going to be.

"But on the other hand, it's not as if there aren't players coming away from Russia that are worthy of recognition.

"Obviously, Wilson Isidor at Sunderland is doing remarkably well, having come from Zenit St Petersburg in the summer.

"For £19m, if that's the reported asking price, I do think Leeds would be getting a significant improvement in the 'number 10' position, but I don't think we should be putting all our eggs in one basket for now, when he does represent a risk coming from a relatively unknown league."

Potential Spertsyan acquisition could go either way for Leeds United

If the Whites do secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season, they will be in a strong position to attract talented players from top-flight leagues elsewhere in Europe, such as Spertsyan.

So far this term, the Armenia international has notched a highly respectable return of six goals and three assists in 18 Russian Premier League appearances.

Furthermore, the Whites still have a void to fill when it comes to the 'number 10' role after impressive playmaker Georginio Rutter left for Brighton last summer.

Spertsyan could therefore prove to be a relatively shrewd addition, who still boasts plenty of potential at the age of 24.

But on the other hand, the attacking midfielder has never played for a club other than his current side, Krasnodar, and could find it hard to acclimatise to a new environment at Leeds, especially if they are plying their trade in the thoroughly demanding Premier League next term.