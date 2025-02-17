Pascal Struijk stepped off the bench to score a brace for Leeds United and secure a dramatic three points against fellow promotion chasers, Sunderland, at Elland Road.

Leeds had trailed to Wilson Isidor's first-half strike, which at one point looked like it might give Sunderland a huge result in the race for automatic promotion in the Championship.

However, Struijk's header from Joe Rothwell's free-kick brought Leeds late parity and the same duo combined deep into five minutes of stoppage time to turn the game on its head, sending Daniel Farke's side back two points clear at the top of the division.

Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland

Struijk and Rothwell stun Sunderland

Sunderland created the game's first big chances inside the opening two minutes, with Enzo Le Fee leading the charge down the left before teeing up Jobe Bellingham. His deflected shot was saved by Illan Meslier, who then reacted quickest to deny Patrick Roberts on the rebound.

Regis Le Bris watched his side then repel half-an-hour of Leeds pressure, albeit the home side couldn't call Anthony Patterson into any meaningful action, before delivering a blow on the break.

Dan Ballard's pass down the channel was all Wilson Isidor needed to isolate Ethan Ampadu, bully the Leeds captain before finishing across Meslier and off the Frenchman's far post; question marks of offside were dismissed instantly, with the striker's run timed to perfection.

Trai Hume volleyed firmly at Meslier at the start of the second-half, before Leeds tried to turn the screw, going the closest through Ao Tanaka's curling effort from the edge of the penalty area but, ultimately, still struggling to force the commanding Patterson into too much work.

Joel Piroe changed that, unleashing a shot that Patterson parried to keep Leeds out.

Leeds needed something different, though, and got it from Daniel Farke's bench through Joe Rothwell's drive from midfield and his set-piece delivery, onto the head of fellow substitute, Pascal Struijk, for 1-1.

That goal looked like it would edge Leeds back ahead of Sheffield United at the top of the Championship, yet there was a twist as Farke's subs combined once more to send them clear.

There was a stroke of luck as Rothwell collected the second phase of the corner, but the midfielder's composure to lose his man and curl the ball onto Struijk's head again was superb. The Dutchman making no mistake from yards out to send Elland Road wild.

Leeds United v Sunderland attendance

36,804