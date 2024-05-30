Championship clubs will be desperate to keep hold of their best players beyond the end of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Profit and sustainability rules often make it difficult for clubs to do this and make the signings they need to.

Although clubs could breach financial rules, you only have to look at clubs like Reading and Sheffield Wednesday in recent years to see how costly points deductions as a result of rule breaches can be.

Those at the top end of the second tier who have missed out on promotion may find it particularly difficult to keep hold of their best players, with interest in the likes of Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna in recent weeks reinforcing the fact that Premier League teams have an eye on EFL clubs.

Leeds United, Sunderland and Norwich City all missed out on a place in the top flight, with the Whites and the Canaries failing in the play-offs and the Black Cats missing out on the top six altogether.

That could be a fatal blow for them in their quest to keep Crysencio Summerville, Jack Clarke and Gabriel Sara, with all three potentially set to leave their respective clubs during the summer window.

These clubs will be fearful of losing these players considering how crucial they have been.

Leeds United's play-off heartbreak could see Crysencio Summerville leave

Summerville is just one of many Leeds players who could depart Elland Road this summer.

The Daily Mail have reported that the Whites could be forced to raise up to £100m in player sales following their failure to secure promotion, with the club needing to ensure that they are balancing the books enough to avoid sanctions in the future.

With the Dutchman having two years left on his contract and potentially unlikely to sign a new deal following Leeds' failure to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, this summer is probably the best time for the club to cash in on him if they want to generate a huge profit from his departure.

His sale could help Leeds to keep other key players including Archie Gray, so selling Summerville seems like a sensible option.

The Whites may find it too difficult to fend off interest for him anyway, with the player performing brilliantly on the left during the 2023/24 campaign.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

Even if they wanted to keep him, with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have already been linked with a move for him in recent months, so they will probably end up losing the winger.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland departure seems inevitable

Clarke has been consistently good in the past two seasons, taking his game to a new level after joining the Black Cats permanently.

Because he has been so good over two seasons, interested clubs will know that he is capable of thriving if he joins their side.

He may not have thrived at Tottenham Hotspur, but regular game time has been key for his development and as one of the best wingers in the division, it's inevitable that he will attract interest.

Jack Clarke's permanent spell at Sunderland Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 15 4 22 (As of May 30th, 2024) [All competitions]

His agent Ian Harte has signalled that Clarke won't sign a new deal and the Black Cats won't want to lose him in a cut-price deal, so his departure this summer seems inevitable, with the player having two years left on his contract.

Southampton are one team thought to be keen on the player and following the Saints' promotion on Sunday, they may have a good chance of getting a deal over the line.

Norwich City may find it too difficult to retain Gabriel Sara

Sara isn't the only Norwich player who could attract interest this summer, with Jonathan Rowe also likely to be on plenty of clubs' shortlists.

But the Brazilian has shone at Carrow Road for two consecutive seasons now and it feels as though this summer is his time to move on from his current team.

Aged 24 and registering 27 goal contributions in all competitions last term, with 14 goals and 13 assists to his name, he could be an excellent addition for a top-tier club.

Having moved to England from Brazil, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's open to moving to a club in another country, which could open doors for him and make him a more attractive potential signing for clubs across Europe.

Norwich will be fearful of losing such an influential figure, but they could be pressured into selling him.