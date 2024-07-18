Leeds United and Sunderland are said to be two interested parties in AFC Bournemouth's new recruit Daniel Jebbison.

That's according to a report from Graeme Bailey of HITC on Wednesday afternoon, who claim that the Championship duo are keen on striking a deal with the Cherries, who believe that the next step for the Canadian-born striker's development is a season of consistent minutes and performances in the second tier.

Jebbison was one of many who left Sheffield United in recent weeks following the expiration of his contract at Bramall Lane, which paved the way for his move to Andoni Iraola's Premier League side, with a £1.5 million agreement sorted between Bournemouth and United to avoid the deal going to a tribunal.

Leeds and Sunderland are two clubs who bear significant expectations upon their shoulders in the second tier, with the Whites narrowly missing out on promotion last season in the play-off final, whilst the Black Cats will hope for a marked improvement on their dismal 2024 so far under the new management of Frenchman, Regis Le Bris.

Leeds and Sunderland among clubs in battle for Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison

The aforementioned report from HITC has namedropped the two Championship giants as two potential destinations for the former England youth international, despite only confirming his move to the Vitality Stadium just last week.

The report goes on to state that at least six teams have expressed an interest in Jebbison's services, as Bournemouth believe a season of regular football in the second tier would benefit all parties, especially the striker after a troubled time in the Steel City.

Daniel Jebbison's stats by season, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Sheffield United, Chorley (loan) 6 1 0 2021/22 Sheffield United, Burton Albion (loan) 34 9 0 2022/23 Sheffield United 19 2 2 2023/24 Sheffield United 1 0 0

Leeds were linked with acquiring the forward on a permanent basis prior to his exit from their Yorkshire rivals, but the Cherries' current viewpoint on the 21-year-old means there is a potential pathway for Jebbison when it comes to a move to Elland Road.

However, the publication understands that Sunderland are keen on making the former Bladesman the focal point of their attack this upcoming season, with the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light keen to provide their new boss Le Bris with a potent striker.

Daniel Jebbison's previous record at Championship level

So far in his career, Jebbison has featured in the Championship more times than in any other division, making 24 appearances for the Blades in the second tier.

However, those appearances were all as a bit-part player under Slavisa Jokanovic and Paul Heckingbottom, with his only goal coming in a 1-0 win over Hull City on 20th January 2023.

The Canada-born attacker is most well-known for being the youngest ever player to score on their first ever Premier League start, doing so against Everton at Goodison Park in 2021, just a week after making his initial debut for the Blades.

Leeds United will be pleased with AFC Bournemouth decision on Daniel Jebbison

Whilst both clubs will be pleased that the Cherries could sanction a loan move in the coming weeks, it will be Leeds who are possibly the team feeling a greater satisfaction with this potential outcome after their previous interest.

It seemed highly unlikely that Jebbison would earn a regular berth in Iraola's Premier League squad for the new season, so a move to either club has it's own pros and cons, although some sections of both Leeds' and Sunderland's fanbase may feel slightly underwhelmed with the signing given his previous goal return.

However, nobody will want to prove those doubters wrong more than Jebbison after being sidelined for nigh on all of last season through both injury and illness.

Therefore, playing at full fitness in a high-pressure environment in either West Yorkshire or the North East could mean he's a useful weapon to have in either Le Bris or Daniel Farke's armoury across the next ten months.