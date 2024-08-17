Highlights Leeds United said to be aware of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke for attacking reinforcement.

Leeds seemingly keen on bringing back former academy graduate Clarke for a potential deal.

Leeds would need to make a significant offer to convince Sunderland to part with talented winger Clarke.

Leeds United are tracking Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United are "well aware" of the situation of their former academy graduate, who made his senior career debut for the Whites in 2018, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Clarke has starred in the Championship for Sunderland during the last couple of seasons, and has attracted Premier League interest this summer from the likes of West Ham United and Ipswich Town.

It was reported earlier in the transfer window that the Mackems valued Clarke at £18 million, but that price tag could now be inflated considering Leeds have received a significant amount of money in transfer fees, and Sunderland may be less willing to lose their talisman to a divisional rival, especially at this stage of the summer.

If Leeds can complete a deal for Clarke, it would be the ideal replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who left Elland Road to join West Ham earlier this month.

Jack Clarke appears to be on Leeds United radar in winger search

If Leeds can agree a deal with Sunderland, Clarke would return to the club where he started his career.

The 23-year-old left the Whites to sign for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019, before returning to Elland Road on loan as part of the deal, and made 28 appearances in total for the West Yorkshire club.

Clarke has been one of the most exciting players in the second tier since he helped Sunderland win promotion from League One in 2022, with his dribbling ability, decision-making and end product making him a nightmare to defend against.

Jack Clarke's Championship stats for Sunderland - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 86 25 16

He is already off the mark in the Championship for the 2024/25 season, after his well-taken finish against Cardiff City last week secured an opening day victory for new Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris.

It would take a significant offer for the Mackems to part company with Clarke, who has two years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds though may hope the allure of returning to the club he played for during his youth career, and playing for one of the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League, can be enough to convince the winger to join if a deal can be reached between the two clubs.

Leeds United need to splash the cash for a Crysencio Summerville replacement

Following Summerville's departure earlier this summer, Leeds will hope they can sign a replacement who has the same impact that the Championship Player of the Season made last term.

Clarke is one of the most highly-rated players in the Championship, and would probably turn out to be the best addition out of all the wide players Leeds have been linked with.

Daniel Farke's side are also reportedly interested in a few other wingers. Norwich City's Jon Rowe, Rabbi Matondo of Rangers, and Million Manhoef from Stoke City have all been linked with moves to Elland Road.

If Leeds can complete a deal to sign Jack Clarke, it would be a real statement of intent, but it would be likely to take a substantial fee to bring him in from Sunderland.

They have the money to do so though, having raked in a significant amount on Archie Gray, Summerville and Georginio Rutter's move to Brighton will soon be confirmed - whether or not 49ers Enterprises would put down the amount needed to bring Clarke back to Elland Road though remains to be seen.