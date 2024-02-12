Highlights Luis Sinisterra's departure from Leeds United may be frustrating, but the team's current attacking options are excelling.

Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James have been standout performers on the flanks, contributing goals and assists.

Leeds United's promotion form and strong forward line make Sinisterra's departure less of a blow than anticipated.

Luis Sinisterra’s departure from Leeds United will be frustrating for some supporters.

The forward has a lot of potential and could have been an exciting part of Daniel Farke’s first team squad at Elland Road. However, relegation from the Premier League has led to his departure, without the German really getting the chance to work with the Colombia international; his attitude towards a transfer made it impossible for Farke to work with Sinisterra in the future and Leeds have cashed in after an initial loan for a fee that sees them simply break even.

The £20 million fee received for the winger will have recouped the initial sum paid to sign Sinisterra from Feyenoord. But it is an underwhelming outcome following the excitement surrounding his arrival in the summer of 2022 - there's no doubt Sinisterra could be worth so much more if he maintains his fitness.

The 24-year-old ultimately made just 21 league appearances for the Yorkshire club before making the switch to the Cherries.

Had Leeds not been relegated, it is easy to imagine a scenario where he goes on to have a much more successful career at Elland Road.

Sinisterra silver lining for Leeds

However, one saving grace for supporters will be the fact that the team’s current attacking options are performing so well.

In particular, Crysencio Summerville has been one of the standout performers in the entire division this year. The 22-year-old is the source of much excitement from supporters, with his displays this year really setting him apart from any other left-winger in the division.

The forward is generating 3.51 shots per 90 (via Fbref) from out wide, while also registering 6.86 shot creating actions each game too, making him a very dangerous attacking threat.

Crysencio Summerville stats, per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. wingers) Non-penalty goals 0.48 878 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.37 94 Shots 3.51 85 Assists 0.28 82 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.36 96 NpxG + xAG 0.72 98 Shot-creating actions 6.86 99

But Daniel James has also stepped up this year and become a key part of Farke’s side, and even Wilfried Gnonto (who had a similar transfer stand-off with Farke and the club in the summer) has started to rediscover some of his best form in recent weeks following a disappointing first half of the season, scoring goals in wins over Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

Summerville, though, has now contributed 14 goals and seven assists from 28 league appearances this campaign. The Dutchman has gone from strength-to-strength, with his recent brace against Rotherham United reaffirming his importance to the side. What's ironic is that, had Leeds retained Sinisterra, it might well have been Summerville's left-wing role he was playing.

James had endured a difficult first year at Elland Road, but the Wales international is back to playing his best football under Farke after a loan at Fulham. He, too, has scored double-figure goals for the team, with Leeds having the third most of any team in the Championship overall.

That Farke’s side is so strong on the flanks, despite losing Sinisterra, only shows that his departure may not be as big of a blow as it initially seemed in the summer.

Leeds United’s promotion form

The Whites now look primed to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

While they may need to settle for the play-offs, their current winning streak highlights that this may not even be a problem for this side.

Related Journalist casts doubt over Leeds United transfer amid £4.3m clause Speculation surrounds Diego Llorente's future at Leeds United amid AS Roma loan deal

In 2024, Leeds have played six and won six in the league, scoring 13 and conceding just one.

Their consistency in front of goal has been impressive, with Patrick Bamford’s re-emergence as an important player also adding another dimension to their forward line.

Having options as strong as Gnonto, Summerville and James to choose from out wide will only make them the favourites in a play-off situation, given their current form.

And, they may yet even overhaul Southampton in second, with Farke’s team effectively keeping the pressure on the Saints.

Losing Sinisterra so soon will be frustrating for supporters and the club alike from a financial point of view, but those frustrations will quickly be washed away once they realise how strong the current team is. Promotion with players like Summerville at the forefront makes it easy to forget.