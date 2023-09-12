Leeds United have had a relatively slow start to the 2023-24 Championship season, although they will be hoping that their summer transfer business gives them an edge over their rivals in the long run.

Having got several big earners off the books, either for a season on loan or permanently, the Whites splashed the cash on players such as Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara and Ethan Ampadu, as well as keeping stars like Wilfried Gnonto and Pascal Struijk.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

One area that Leeds did strengthen in is the middle of their defence, although they did not land some of the names that they were heavily touted with.

Joe Rodon was the only arrival in that department with Leeds agreeing a loan deal with Tottenham for the Wales international, whilst another Welshman in the form of the aforementioned Ampadu can play in that position as well, even though Daniel Farke is utilising him as a central midfielder.

They were not able to sign Liverpool's Nat Phillips however having held a strong interest, with the 26-year-old instead heading north of the border late on in the transfer window to Celtic on loan until at least January.

Another name that they were in the running for was AZ Alkmaar defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos - who is another that moved elsewhere.

What has Pantelis Chatzidiakos said on potential Leeds United transfer?

Multiple reports claimed that United had a real interest in Chatzidiakos and some even said that the Greek defender had agreed terms to join the Whites after submitting a €2.5 million offer.

However, not long after, AZ agreed a deal with Italian top flight outfit Cagliari instead, and that is where the 26-year-old ended up moving to.

It clearly wasn't for the want of trying though by Leeds as it turns out they definitely were in for the Greece international and did make a move to land his services.

Quoted by Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos in an interview with radio station ERA Sport, Chatzidiakos said: "I had a call from AEK Athens and also I had the option of Leeds United but I didn't want to take the risk."

From Chatzidiakos' words, it appears that he did not want to drop into the Championship and instead he will be playing in a higher tier league in the form of the Serie A, where he will face the likes of Juventus, Roma and AC and Inter Milan.

Would Pantelis Chatzidiakos have been a good signing for Leeds?

With lots of caps for Greece and plenty of experience in the Eredivisie and European competition, Chatzidiakos would have surely been a solid addition to Farke's side.

At the age of 26, Chatzidiakos is coming to the peak years of his career and the fact that multiple clubs in top flight leagues were interested speaks volumes.

His versatility at being able to play at right-back as well would have also been particularly useful, but the fact Djed Spence was signed anyway suggests that that particular area is well-stocked.

Nevertheless though, Chatzidiakos would've been a decent signing and unlike Rodon he would have been Leeds' to keep.