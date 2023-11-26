Highlights Sam Byram has returned to Leeds United on a one-year contract after being released by Norwich City.

Byram has impressed in pre-season and has proven himself as a versatile full-back who can play on both sides.

Despite concerns about his fitness, Byram has performed well for Leeds, showing that he has the ability to play at a Premier League level.

Leeds United re-signed Sam Byram on a one-year contract at Elland Road following his release from Norwich City in June.

The Whites had taken their former right-back on trial as they weighed up whether to sign the former Canary on a free transfer. He impressed during pre-season and earnt himself a contract in West Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old is a well-known player to the Leeds fanbase, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road, and would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham United for a reported fee of around £4 million.

The full-back has now returned to the club he left when he was 22, and worked under Leeds' new boss, Daniel Farke, during his stint with Norwich.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

After a promising early start to his footballing career, it’s fair to say that Byram’s trajectory as a player didn’t really take off as many expected it would, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club Norwich, too.

Byram managed only 36 appearances for West Ham and signed for the Canaries in 2019 on a four-year deal, where he would manage 54 games during his stay, spending much of his time at Carrow Road as cover at both left-back and right-back.

How has Byram performed so far?

Many Leeds fans had concerns surrounding Byram's long-term fitness. The full-back has proven quality in both the Championship and in flashes in the Premier League, but injuries have held him back from fulfilling his early potential.

Byram was always worth the chance on a short-term deal on a reduced wage, given that he can operate as a full-back on both sides, and is someone who should settle into life back in Leeds fairly easily, as well as having that familiarity with Farke's system, too.

He has played in 15 of Leeds' 17 Championship games, starting 13 of them. Byram has a goal and an assist to his name, predominantly being used as a left-back in Junior Firpo's absence. Fortunately for Leeds, he has mostly maintained his fitness levels, as the side have had many full-back issues.

Not only is Byram not an out-and-out left-back; but he performs excellently out of position. The last few years of his time with Norwich particularly highlighted his struggles with injury, but when fit, he is proving that he could be a Premier League level player.

Many were doubting whether he would be fit enough, and indeed good enough, to play at the level for another season consistently. Mostly due to the aforementioned persistent injuries. Suffice to say, he has surprised many Leeds fans with the standard of his performances and the quality and maturity he has shown in what is not nominally his best position.

Byram or Firpo?

Byram would be a top-flight player had those injuries not been as prevalent in his career up to now. He was on the bench for the previous game, having recovered faster than expected from the hamstring issue sustained against Plymouth Argyle prior to the international break.

Leeds missed his presence down the left flank against Rotherham, with Firpo perhaps lacking sharpness. The Spaniard has far more experience of top-flight football than Byram, who played for Real Betis, Barcelona, and Leeds; but the 30-year-old is the one who appears to be at that level more than Firpo.

He has made himself more than just a useful squad player, but a guaranteed starter for Farke's side. Byram knows what is asked of him and has the quality to carry it out to a high level. The injuries perhaps blinded fans to how good quality of an operator the 30-year-old can be at Championship level. On a free, it’s been an excellent signing thus far, surpassing many expectations of fans and pundits alike.

Leeds could do much worse than hand him another one-year deal, irrespective of which league they are in next season. Byram has the ability to be a useful player in both the second tier and the Premier League and it is perhaps unfortunate that injuries prevented him from having more of a career at the elite level of English football.