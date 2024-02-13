Highlights Leeds United open to selling Jack Harrison despite his successful loan spell at Everton.

Harrison's option to leave Leeds after relegation was a blow to the team.

Leeds has talented wingers who can fill Harrison's shoes if he is sold.

Football Insider have revealed that Leeds United are open to selling Everton loan man Jack Harrison during the summer transfer window.

Harrison was tipped by many to leave Elland Road during the previous summer, following the Whites' relegation.

However, his loan exit to the Toffees came as a surprise to some, not because of the team he was going to, but because he was only making a loan switch there.

Unfortunately for Leeds, Harrison had an option in his contract to leave the West Yorkshire side temporarily following their drop to the Championship and this is an opportunity the wide player took with both hands.

It was a blow for Daniel Farke who would surely have been keen to retain the talented 27-year-old, who registered five goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances last term.

That record allowed the wide man to put himself in the shop window - and he is now doing well at Goodison Park.

Jack Harrison's 2023/24 campaign at Everton (As of February 12th) Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 18 3 3 EFL Cup 3 0 0 FA Cup 3 1 0

The latest news on Jack Harrison's future

Harrison could return to Leeds and play for the Whites again if they are promoted to the top flight at the end of the campaign.

That's according to Football Insider, who also believe Leeds would be open to selling the Englishman during the next window, even if they secure a top-tier return at the first time of asking.

Teams in the English top flight and across Europe are likely to take an interest in him during the summer, including his current loan club.

But it's unclear whether Sean Dyche's side will be able to seal an agreement or not, with their takeover situation and uncertainty over what their league status will be next season potentially complicating a possible permanent switch to Goodison Park.

A move there or to another team seems possible, with Leeds open to cashing in on him.

Leeds United's stance on Jack Harrison is understandable

Some people may be perplexed by the Whites' reported stance, because he could be a real asset in the top tier next term and could play a part in keeping them afloat at the top level if they win promotion.

However, Farke has some other talented wing options at his disposal.

Jaidon Anthony may depart at the end of the season and Luis Sinisterra may have sealed a permanent switch to AFC Bournemouth recently, but Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto have all impressed at times this term and this is why Leeds' stance on Harrison is understandable.

James is a pacey option out wide and was a consistent goalscoring contributor in the run of games leading up to his injury.

Scoring three goals and registering one assist in his last four games, he will be frustrated about the fact he's currently on the sidelines, having impressed for much of the campaign.

As for Summerville and Gnonto, both were mightily impressive against Rotherham United.

Summerville's impact against the Millers came as no surprise, with the Dutchman impressing throughout the campaign.

Scoring 13 times and recording eight assists in 29 appearances before the game against Leam Richardson's men, he added a further two goals to his tally on Saturday.

Holding off a defender to score Leeds' second and his first, he then converted a confident penalty to wrap up the three points for the hosts after winning the spot kick.

Gnonto, meanwhile, was unable to get himself on the scoresheet but came close on a couple of occasions.

Forcing an excellent save following a powerful strike from the right-hand side in the first half, he also missed from close range during the second 45.

The Italian was lively throughout the game though - and can be forgiven for his missed opportunities. His part in winning the penalty shouldn't go under the radar either.

With the likes of Gnonto, James and Summerville in mind, Harrison may not be too much of a miss if he moved on permanently, with the former three young enough to improve further.