Leeds United’s search for a new manager is likely to move into next week.

According to The Athletic, the club is still locked in the interview process with no decision yet made on who will be appointed.

Who have Leeds United looked at for the managerial vacancy?

However, it is understood that Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to take on the role.

The former Leicester City manager has been favoured by the Leeds hierarchy, but he has indicated that he is against taking the step down to the Championship.

Instead, Rodgers has been linked with a return to Celtic, where he enjoyed a lot of success from 2016 to 2019.

This has led to Leeds moving on to other targets, such as Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan.

Corberan reportedly has a £2 million release clause that could open the door for him to move from West Brom to Elland Road ahead of pre-season beginning in July.

Farke, who has two Championship title victories to his name, is currently unemployed and could be signed as a free agent.

Scott Parker is another potential target, but he is also subject to interest from rivals Leicester City.

When does pre-season begin for Leeds United?

The players are set to return on 2 July, meaning any managerial appointment will want to be made prior to their arrival back from holiday.

This leaves a tight timeframe in which a decision can be made, with the interview process still ongoing.

The club is also embroiled in a takeover situation, with 49ers Enterprises having agreed a deal to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake.

This will give the Americans full control over the club, as well as Elland Road, going into the summer transfer window.

However, the deal is still awaiting EFL approval before being finalised.

Who should Leeds United appoint as their next manager?

With no new director of football in place, the next manager will have a lot of responsibility in overhauling the first team squad, with several players expected to depart.

Leeds will need to put their faith in the new manager to be able to handle recruitment as well as improving the players that remain.

Corberan has a great record at this level, it would also weaken a promotion rival to take him from Albion and he knows the club having worked there as assistant to Marcelo Biela in the past, which could make him the ideal potential appointment.

However, some questions may remain over his ability to take a proactive role in the recruitment process.