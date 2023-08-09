Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Oliver Skipp and Charlie Taylor this summer, with Skipp being a former player under manager Daniel Farke.

However, a move for Skipp looks unlikely as Tottenham are interested in keeping him, and he is expected to have an important role under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Taylor, on the other hand, could be a good addition to Leeds' squad as an experienced defender who knows what it takes to fight for promotion, but a deal depends on Burnley finding a replacement.

Leeds United are keeping tabs on the future of Oliver Skipp and Charlie Taylor.

According to the Express, the Championship side hold an interest in signing both players this summer.

Daniel Farke worked with Skipp during their time at Norwich City, where the midfielder spent a year on loan during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Tottenham academy graduate played 45 times in the Championship as the Canaries earned promotion to the Premier League.

He was an important figure in the side under Farke, with the German now said to be keen on a reunion with the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Taylor was a regular presence in the Burnley side that earned promotion to the top flight under Vincent Kompany last season.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Leeds could look to sign both before the 1 September deadline, but either deal looks unlikely for the moment.

It is understood that Spurs are interested in holding onto Skipp, who scored a brace in a pre-season friendly against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The midfielder is set to become an important member of the squad under Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed as manager of the London club earlier in the summer.

Burnley could be more amenable to the sale of Taylor, who only made 17 starts in the league last season.

The full back was second choice to the impressive Ian Maatsen, but the Dutchman has since returned to parent club Chelsea following the conclusion of his loan spell.

That has left Taylor as the first-choice within the team, so the Clarets will only consider a sale if a new defender is signed in his place.

This has left Leeds in the lurch, with the Whites needing to wait for further business before they can make a move for the 29-year-old.

Are Leeds United close to any new summer signings?

A move for another Tottenham player appears to be close, with Joe Rodon potentially set to join the Yorkshire side.

A breakthrough was also made in the pursuit of Max Aarons from Norwich, which will reunite the full back with his former boss at Carrow Road.

Leeds have already signed the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow to the squad this window.

The Whites will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Farke’s previous two seasons as manager in the Championship both led to his Norwich side winning the league title, so expectations are high for what can be achieved this year at Elland Road.

Would Oliver Skipp and Charlie Taylor be good signings for Leeds United?

Skipp has done a solid job breaking into the Spurs side in recent years, and has competed well at a Premier League level.

That he also knows Farke means he would be a great signing for a club in Leeds’ position.

However, it looks as if he is set for an important role under Postecoglou so it comes as no surprise to find he won’t be available this summer.

Meanwhile, Taylor is a very experienced defender that knows full well what it takes to fight for promotion to the top flight.

He would be a solid addition to the team, if Leeds can convince Burnley to agree to a deal in the coming weeks.