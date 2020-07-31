Leeds United suffer blow in pursuit of AC Milan target

Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis reportedly sees AC Milan as his preferred destination despite interest from Leeds United.

The Whites are set to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence and will be looking to add some additional quality to their squad before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

It is understood they have identified five top transfer targets and are keen to sign all of those before the end of the summer window.

One man that may be on that list is Luis, with reports suggesting that the Whites have been in talks with the defensive midfielder over a potential move.

They may be set to lose out, however, as SportItalia has reported (via MilanLive), that the 20-year-old is keen on a move to Milan.

The report claims that Luis is ready to leave Benfica this summer and could depart for a fee between €20 million (£18m) and €30 million (£27m).

It is understood that the Portuguese midfielder sees Milan, not Elland Road, as his preferred destination.

The 20-year-old, who has been in and out of the Benfica first team in recent years, looks a really bright prospect and would certainly give the Whites some well-needed cover in central midfield.

The Verdict

This is certainly a blow for Leeds, who – if reports are to be believed – are keen on Luis but now look as if they may struggle to win the race for him.

A move to Milan and the San Siro is clearly an enticing prospect, so you feel it may be tough for the Whites to change the 20-year-old’s mind.

Ahead of their return to the Premier League, it makes a lot of sense for the Yorkshire club to look to strengthen in midfield – whether that is with Luis or a different signing.