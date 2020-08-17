Leeds United submit fresh bid for PL defender amid Liverpool and Man United enquiries

Leeds United have reportedly submitted a fresh £35 million bid for Brighton centre-back Ben White but the 22-year-old is also being eyed by every top-six Premier League side.

The defender turned heads with his performances on loan at Elland Road last term – featuring in every game last season as Leeds won the Championship, conceding the fewest goals in the division and keeping the most clean sheets.

It is no secret that the Whites are keen to sign him permanently ahead of their first Premier League season in 16 years, with previous reports suggesting that they have already had bids of £18.5 million and £22 million rejected.

According to The Sun, Leeds have now made a £35 million bid, of which £30 million is in cash and £5 million are add-ons.

The report claims that Brighton are set to reject it as they value White at more than £50 million and do not want to sell the defender.

They may struggle to hold onto him given the apparent interest with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur all understood to have enquired about him this summer.

With less than a month until the start of the season, the Whites are in desperate need of signing a new centre-back with Liam Cooper currently the only option in Bielsa’s senior squad.

The Verdict

Given how integral to their success he was last term, it’s no surprise to see the Whites pushing very hard for White.

However, it seems as though they’re likely to fall short – given Brighton’s £50 million valuation of the player and their stance on selling him.

As impressive as the 22-year-old is, it’s hard to see any of the top six sides splashing out that sort of money on a defender that doesn’t even have a Premier League appearance under his belt.

We’ve seen in the past that it often takes signings a while to get up to speed with Bielsa’s system, so you feel they really need to bring in a new defender sooner rather than later.