Despite constant speculation over this particular transfer saga in recent weeks, a fresh stumbling block has emerged in RB Salzburg's pursuit of Leeds United centre-back, Max Wober.

That is according to Austrian news outlet, Salzburger Nachricthen, as well as fellow outlet, Die Presse - relayed by Sport Witness - who state that the Bundesliga side are facing financial difficulties when it comes to making a reunion possible between themselves and the Whites defender.

Wober spent last season away from Elland Road with German side Borussia Mönchengladbach, less than a year after the 26-year-old was recruited by former Leeds and Salzburg boss, Jesse Marsch, during his final transfer window in West Yorkshire for a reported £11m fee.

However, the versatile defender has been welcomed back into the fold this term under Daniel Farke, with Wober stating in September that the club remained a "perfect fit" in his career.

And, although there have been a number of conflicting reports in recent days over his future at the club, these latest revelations have provided more clarity on the situation between Leeds and Die Roten Bullen.

Fresh revelations emerge in Leeds United, RB Salzburg transfer saga

It was first reported at the beginning of December by Kurier that Wober had attracted the attention of the Austrian side, as well as stating that the defender wanted to return to his former employers last season, before his temporary switch to Mönchengladbach.

However, journalist Peter Linden and TEAMtalk have since stated that a departure from the Championship side isn't on the cards, before Salzburg sporting director, Rouven Schroder, spelled out the difficulties which the side, who sacked former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders after just six months in charge, were likely to face in an unlikely reunion with the man who previously made 125 appearances for the Red Bulls.

"Wober is one of three central defenders at Leeds and they have maximum ambitions to get into the Premier League. It will be difficult to put the money on the table," Schroder stated.

Since then, Salzburger Nachrichten have stated that the financial difficulties at the Red Bull Arena have caused the club issues as they look to target Wober, Gernot Trauner and their national team counterpart, Michael Gregoritsch.

It was reported by Florian Plettenberg in the summer amid suggestions of an exit that Leeds valued Wober between €10-12m, with Die Presse's latest edition - relayed by Sport Witness - stating that the club's asking price is also driving away Salzburg in their efforts to acquire their former player.

Leeds United will be relieved if RB Salzburg's Max Wober interest cools down

Although the defender is under contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027, which explains why the club have set such an asking price on his services, Farke and United supporters will be relieved if the interest in their defender cools down in the weeks to come.

Despite currently sitting in second place with 42 points, the side's defensive issues have been laid bare across the opening four months of the season.

Wober failed to make an appearance until a six-minute cameo in the enthralling 4-3 victory over Swansea City last month, due to his own injury issues and the form of both Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Max Wober's 24/25 stats (Championship) Apps 4 Starts 1 Mins per game 51 Goals 1 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 18/12/24

However, Junior Firpo's misfortune with a hamstring injury has opened the door for the 30-time international to fill the void at left-back, which saw him net in the 2-0 victory over Derby County on December 7th, before enduring a mixed performance against Middlesbrough four days later, which included an own goal.

But, further uncertainty surrounding Firpo's future has come to light, as the out-of-contract Dominican Republic international has been linked with a potential move to Besiktas in January, which would only weaken Farke's defensive depth further.

Therefore, it is imperative that all approaches for Wober are snubbed in the upcoming window.