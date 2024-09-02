Stuart Dallas has told Willy Gnonto that his "time is now" at Leeds United after agreeing a new contract with the club this weekend.

Gnonto was the subject of intense transfer speculation just over twelve months ago amid doubt over his immediate Elland Road future and Everton reportedly launched a fresh £23m bid last month, although Leeds were reluctant to allow the Italian winger to move on after sanctioning wholesale player departures and promptly rejected the offer.

It was the second squad exodus in as many summers at Leeds for Daniel Farke, with the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all heading to the Premier League for significant sums. The Whites failed to gain promotion at the first time of asking last season, meaning all three were destined to leave the club at some stage across the summer.

Leeds have signed Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani to offset the departures of Summerville and Rutter, although there remains plenty of responsibility for Gnonto to step up and help to ensure the filling of such voids this term after scoring on eight occasions in the league last time out.

Willy Gnonto agrees fresh Leeds United contract

Leeds confirmed that Gnonto had put pen to paper on a fresh four-year contract on Saturday afternoon, with Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post additionally revealing there are no potential exit clauses in the 20-year-old's new deal.

Gnonto said of committing his long-term future to Leeds: "It feels really good. I'm really happy for this extension.

"I'm really happy to be here and obviously I can't wait to play in front of the fans again. I've been here two years now and I'm going into my third season, I’m really happy to be here.

"It's been, since the start, I can say my second home. I really enjoyed being here and with the ambition in the club, I see my future here. I feel like it's important for me to find some consistency and I feel like the right place to do it this year. So I'm really happy and I can't wait to keep going with it.

Willy Gnonto's Leeds United stats per 90 minutes in 23/24, via FBRef Non-penalty goals 0.44 xG 0.29 Progressive carries 4.79 Successful take-ons 1.52 Progressive carries 4.79 Carries into final third 2.23

"Since the start, I felt like Leeds United was like a family. I felt at home since the start and the fans were with me. My teammates helped me through the start. I have many teammates, many changes, but I feel like this is a good place to be and I feel like I can improve even more.

"I feel like I can bring many things to the table. I know my qualities, of course and I know my character, I feel like I can gel really well with the team. So I try to give my best every time and I feel like everyone can see it."

Stuart Dallas' message to Willy Gnonto following new Leeds United contract

In the wake of his contract extension and Leeds' 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull on Saturday afternoon, Gnonto took to Instagram to state he has "unfinished business" at the club.

It is poised to be a significant season for Gnonto, who will be expected to be among Leeds' main men after Summerville and Rutter both chose to leave Elland Road.

Former Leeds stalwart Stuart Dallas decided to offer his thoughts and praise, commenting: "Your time is now. Congratulations my pal 💪🏻💙."

Dallas remains a fan favourite among the Leeds faithful for his lengthy time with the club, which saw him play a key role in their long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League in 2019. He was forced to retire after suffering a long-term leg injury against Manchester City three years later but his support for Leeds is unwavering, and Gnonto will likely feel warmed by receiving it from someone of his standing.

The 13-cap Italy international has started all four of Leeds' opening Championship fixtures and managed to get off the mark in their 3-3 thriller of an opening day clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth, and has continued to impress from there on in.

He will have no shortage of competition from Ramazani - who also commented on the post alongside Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe - but the feeling is very much that Leeds trust in Gnonto's ability to deliver the goods this season, which is evidenced by their decision to hand him a new deal.