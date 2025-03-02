Many great players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with Daniel Farke now tasked with turning Leeds United's fortunes around with one of the best squads in the Championship.

It always looked likely to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive once again under the two-time Championship winner. That's after Farke guided them to third last season and is aiming to go one better this season through automatic promotion.

They are on course for that, especially due to a combination of Farke's management, but also because Leeds have one of the strongest squads in the division this season. That said, it is fair to say that they have had their share of transfer blunders over the years, in both the Championship and the Premier League.

There have been more hits than misses regarding recruitment since falling into the second tier for some time now, though. Some of the current side may well go down as superb bits of business in the long run, and Leeds certainly had some outstanding players in their history as well.

There are numerous players that will be more fondly remembered around the club for years to come as a result. Some players even achieved legendary status due to their exploits in a white shirt. Here, we take a look at some of the best value for money deals in their history and two of the best signings they have made in recent memory.

Raphinha: £17 million

The first player which supporters will remember forever is Raphinha. After his arrival in 2020 for £17 million from Rennes, it was a true masterstroke from Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa.

The Brazilian winger quickly became one of the most exciting players to pull on a Leeds shirt in recent times, dazzling fans with his skill, creativity, and flair. His ability to change games with a moment of brilliance set him apart, and his performances during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons were crucial in keeping Leeds competitive in the Premier League.

Raphinha's Leeds United statistics, according to Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 31 6 9 2021/22 36 11 3 Total 67 17 12

Whether it was cutting inside from the right, delivering inch-perfect crosses, or scoring and creating from set-pieces, Raphinha was always a threat to opposition defences.

His influence on the team was undeniable, and when he eventually departed for Barcelona in 2022 for a

£55 million fee, it was clear that Leeds had lost a world-class talent, with Raphinha undoubtedly one of their greatest signings, and indeed players, ever.

That has been particularly evident given the standard of his performances for Barcelona over the course of 2024/25, where Raphinha has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Ao Tanaka: £3.4 million

Ao Tanaka has solidified himself as one of the league's best midfielders this season for Leeds, with his numerous Man of the Match displays highlighting his potential as a Premier League player. The Japanese midfielder is one of the most likely to be able to step up if they reach their target for the 2025/26 campaign.

In signing him, Leeds have secured the services of a long-term target for a bargain fee. The reported fee involved of around €4 million (£3.4 million) ought to be one of the best transfer deals of the summer for Leeds, but also to any second-tier side.

That has proven to be the case, with Leeds signing a peak-age operator with plenty of the required attributes to be a good performer in a dominant team. In many ways, Tanaka has proven himself to be the true controlling influence, who will demand the ball and show intent to move it forwards, whilst also having the intelligence to slow down the tempo and retain possession when required.

His incredible football IQ is a level above the second tier, even if this is the best standard of league he has played in so far during his career. He’s the kind of player who always seems to know his next move before the ball arrives, with Tanaka often dictating the tempo of play through his first touch and sharp body swivels to evade pressure.

All of that and crucial goals against the likes of Sheffield United and Hull City was acquired for a shade more than £3 million and goes down as one of the best value for money signings ever, especially when compared to other Championship signings Leeds have made for higher fees than that.

He is worth much more to Leeds than that now, while his profit margain could be similar to that of Raphinha now too.