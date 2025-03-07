All the focus has been on Leeds United's impressive performances on the pitch, but off it, they have just secured a significant financial boost with the summer sale of Rasmus Kristensen.

The defender made the move to Leeds United ahead of the 2022-23 season from Red Bull Salzburg with high expectations, but unfortunately, he struggled to adapt to the demands of English football, leaving fans disappointed as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

His season at Elland Road didn’t quite go as planned, and as a result, he was sent out on loan to AS Roma for the 2023-24 campaign. Although his performances in Italy were solid, the Italian giants did not purchase the Dane, so he was sent out again, this time to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Now, it seems the German club has made the move permanent, with Frankfurt reportedly agreeing a fee with the Whites for the defender's full transfer in the summer.

Leeds set to net healthy €6 million fee from Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen has impressed for Frankfurt this season and according to Florian Pettenberg, Die Adler are set to make his move permanent in the summer.

Originally, Eintracht Frankfurt had an option to buy for €10-12 million, but they sought to renegotiate terms with Leeds. As a result, they’ve successfully reduced the transfer fee to €6 million (£5.03 million), with the potential for it to rise to €8 million (£6.7 million) based on add-ons and performance-related clauses.

The deal will be announced in due course, but for now, Kristensen will remain focused on helping Frankfurt in their Bundesliga and Europa League campaigns.

For Leeds, this deal is a real steal for a player who never quite reached the required level in Yorkshire. The club initially signed him from Red Bull Salzburg for £11 million in 2022.

However, due to the amortisation process, which spreads the cost of a player's transfer fee over the length of their contract, Leeds will have effectively only paid off 60% of the Dane's fee given that Kristensen signed a five-year deal.

This means that his €6 million sale will go down as pure profit and for a club potentially heading to the Premier League, that is crucial.

Leeds United fans will perhaps be surprised they have got €6 million for Rasmus Kristensen

Having forked out a hefty fee for the full-back, the Whites expected a player well-developed and prepared for Premier League football. However, they got the exact opposite and symptomatic to Leeds' 2022-23 season it was a disaster.

According to SofaScore, Kristensen was dribbled past 34 times in 26 games, highlighting his struggles defensively.

At the other end of the pitch, his impact was equally limited, providing just nine key passes throughout the entire campaign. This was a stark contrast to his previous seasons, where he had consistently produced nearly four times as many key passes.

Rasmus Kristensen Poor 2022-23 Premier League Campaign Appearances 26 Goals 3 Assists 1 Chances Created 9 Dribbled Past 34 Passing Accuracy 69.3%

His passing accuracy was also disappointing at just 69.3%, and while he did manage to score three goals, his overall creativity was lacking, as he created only nine chances throughout the entire campaign.

The low point of his Leeds career undoubtedly came in the 6-1 home defeat to Liverpool, where Kristensen had a torrid time against Diogo Jota and the rest of Jürgen Klopp's attacking line.

Throughout the match, he struggled to cope with their pace and movement, and he was culpable for at least five of the goals. He was caught upfield for two of them and failed to track his man for the other three.

Leeds supporters must now be left wondering how he has been valued at just €6 million, but they won’t be complaining. Instead, they will gladly accept the seven-figure fee for the defender, seeing it as a positive outcome for a player whose time at Elland Road failed to live up to expectations.