Leeds United strongly linked with off-field deal after new images ‘leaked’ online

Leeds United’s rumoured partnership with Adidas for next season’s kits has been ‘all but confirmed’ as leaked images of the concept kits appear online.

Football Insider believes that the German sportswear manufacturers had already sealed a deal with Leeds to manufacture their kits next season, but that the announcement was delayed due to the temporary halt in football.

But as the season readies for its return, and Leeds look set to bring home to the Championship title and end a 16-year hiatus from the Premier League, it looks like Adidas will soon announce their newfound partnership with the Yorkshire club.

Footy Headlines tweeted this picture of the kits yesterday:

Footy Headlines is a highly-regarded website when it comes to leaking football news early, particularly concept kits for the forthcoming seasons.

Leeds have never had a kit manufactured by Adidas before either. The brand was at large in the 1970s and 1980s but seemingly dropped out of football in the contemporary era.

But with along with Leeds, Adidas are expected to announce 19 more new and continued kit deals with clubs around Europe next season, including Ajax, Arsenal, Celtic, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Leeds’s current kit is manufactured by Kappa, having had their apparel manufactured by them since 2015.

The verdict

Football kits are fashion statements now, and the concept for Leeds’ next kit looks like it’ll be popular. There’s still games left to play in the Championship though, and Leeds could yet be sporting their new Adidas kits in the Championship next season.