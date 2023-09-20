Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has now revealed why he decided to turn down a move to Premier League side Everton.

Once the 2022/23 season ended, there was an expectation that Piroe was going to leave Swansea City after another campaign that saw them fall short of the play-offs.

The 24-year-old was linked with several clubs, from teams that were just relegated to the Championship to ones that were in the top flight.

One of those top flight sides was Everton, and they were interested in the striker as they wanted to bolster their attacking options for the new season.

However, Piroe decided to reject the chance of moving to Goodison Park, and instead, towards the end of the transfer window, he signed for Leeds.

How has Joel Piroe performed at Leeds United so far?

Obviously, it is very early to be judging Piroe and how he is going to succeed at Leeds, but a few games in, and he has already made a good impression.

The forward has played in the three league games that he has been available for, and in that time, he has three goals to his name.

His first came on his debut, as the Yorkshire side were on the right end of a thrilling 4-3 victory.

He then added to that tally from the weekend just gone as he grabbed two goals as Leeds beat Millwall 3-0 at The Den.

He seems to be finding his feet at Elland Road in a more unusual position, but it is good news for Leeds and bad news for the rest of the league.

Joel Piroe reveals why he turned down the chance to join Everton in the summer

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds’ game against Hull City at Elland Road, Piroe revealed he turned down a move to Everton in the summer and gave his reasons why.

Piroe told the media, via Everton News: “Well, I didn’t play really for the play-offs or directly for promotion and that’s one thing I needed to check off for myself, I think. Also being able to play a lot in the Premier League.

“It’s a big decision to make if you want to jump there [into the Premier League]. Or try to get promoted with someone and earn your spot in the team first.”

Can Joel Piroe lead Leeds United to promotion?

One of the reasons Leeds brought Piroe to the football club was the fact that he has scored a bucket full of goals in the last few seasons and will likely do so again with them.

He has been the shining light in a side that has struggled to get near the play-offs, so for Leeds, who are expected to be there, he could prove to be the difference in the club returning to the Premier League.

He looks to be finding his feet at the club, and even with him playing in an unfamiliar role, he is still finding the back of the net. Daniel Farke will not want to rely solely on Piroe, but if the Dutchman scores similar amounts as he’s done in the past, then you wouldn’t back against Leeds from being promoted out of the Championship.