A number of Championship sides are scouting young forward Bobby Wales.

According to the Daily Record, the Kilmarnock player has caught the attention of a number of English clubs while on loan with Alloa Athletic.

The 18-year-old has been watched by scouts from a number of sides in the second tier ahead of a potential move in the summer.

The striker made his breakthrough with Kilmarnock last year, featuring 10 times in the Scottish Premiership from two starts, as the team finished 10th in the table.

He was loaned out to Alloa last September, where he has impressed with recent displays.

Bobby Wales Championship interest

It has been claimed that the likes of Ipswich Town, Stoke City and Leeds United have all been keeping tabs on the teenager.

The forward has bagged seven goals in his last eight appearances for Alloa, which scouts from all three clubs have likely seen.

After earning his initial breakthrough in the Kilmarnock side last season, the Premiership side opted to move him out on loan in order for him to earn more regular playing time.

This has seemingly aided his development, with recent performances highlighting his increasing potential.

But this has also seen him catch the eye of multiple Championship sides, which could lead to a summer move.

Leeds and Ipswich are both competing for promotion to the Premier League this year, which would prove an attractive proposition for a talented, young striker like Wales.

Stoke are enduring a more difficult campaign, and have made the decision to part ways with technical director Ricky Martin as a result of their disappointing season.

It remains to be seen whether Kilmarnock would be willing to part ways with Wales this summer, or what kind of fee it would take to convince them otherwise.

The forward has a contract with the Scottish side until the summer of 2025.

Leeds United league position

Leeds and Ipswich are now level on points in the Championship table following Tuesday night’s dramatic win over Rotherham United.

A late goal from Omari Hutchinson sealed all three points for the Tractor Boys, moving them to third in the standings.

The Whites lead Kieran McKenna’s side due to a superior goal difference going into this weekend’s latest round of action.

Meanwhile, Stoke are 19th in the Championship, with Steven Schumacher’s side now just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Wales is showing promise

Wales has gone on a really promising run of form, scoring seven in his last eight appearances.

It comes as no surprise that there are Championship clubs taking a keen interest in his progress, as he is showing his potential while on loan with Alloa.

It remains to be seen whether Kilmarnock can be convinced to cash in on Wales this summer, but with his contract expiring in 2025 they may be open to a sale.

Otherwise, they risk losing him for nothing a year later, which they will surely want to avoid as he is someone that could be very valuable to them in a sale.