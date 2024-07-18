Highlights Aaronson, Kristensen, Wober loan exits aimed at financial restructuring, fans may need convincing upon the potential return for the 2024/25 campaign.

Warnock defends the trio, suggests players may have left due to the club's need to manage the wage bill, the fans may not know the full story.

The trio could still have crucial roles at Elland Road in 2024/25, providing depth and competition in key positions.

Stephen Warnock has come to the defence of Leeds United trio Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

All three players secured loan exits from Elland Road last summer, with Kristensen and Wober even telling the club that they were happy to stay, before securing temporary exits.

With this, the Whites had to cope without the pair and Aaronson, as well as some other key players, during the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds United trio's summer 2023 loan exits Player Loaned To? Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Max Wober Borussia Mönchengladbach

This summer, it's unclear whether the trio will depart, with all three players tied down until the summer of 2027. The Athletic have been reporting that Aaronson has confirmed his Leeds return, with the USMNT midfielder set to play a part for Daniel Farke in 2024/25.

Stephen Warnock comes to the defence of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober

Having left on loan last summer, some Leeds supporters may have to be won over by them if they return for the 2024/25 campaign, with fans only wanting committed players to remain at Elland Road.

When asked whether he thought the trio had plenty of making up to do to Leeds fans following their loan exits last summer, Warnock told FLW: "Yeah, quite possibly.

"Again, you look at it and say from a financial point of view, Leeds had to do something. They have to shift the high earners out and make sure they get them back out on loan. Jack Harrison was another one, obviously he has gone back to Everton.

"Players who are on big money, you've got to make sure that you try and lighten the load as much as you can. And they have been able to do that.

"The players might still go back out on loan, there might be that possibility that they shift them on again. The players just have to knuckle down and do what they can.

"There's always a feeling among fans that when a player leaves, it was on his terms and he wanted to go. It might not have been the case.

"It might have been the case that the club have gone to the player and said: 'Listen, we've got to sort the wage bill out, you're one of the players that we've had a bid for and we need you to go out on loan', and the player accepts it and understands it.

"And that's part and parcel of football. Often, players don't get to tell their side of the story."

There could still be roles for the Leeds United trio at Elland Road

It remains to be seen whether they stay put, but all three first-teamers could end up being important players during the 2024/25 campaign.

With Middlesbrough signing Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh and Tottenham Hotspur addition Archie Gray all leaving, the Whites are in desperate need of more options at right-back and, with this in mind, Kristensen could be a vital player.

More depth is also needed in central defence, with Ethan Ampadu potentially needed in midfield, making Wober a good option to have.

In terms of Aaronson, he wouldn't be guaranteed starts considering the attacking options that Daniel Farke currently has.

But the United States international would be a good squad player and could increase competition for a starting spot, which will only help to drive up standards.