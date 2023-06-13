Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber, according to Football Insider.

It is understood that Leeds have now opened talks over a deal to lure Webber to Elland Road this summer.

The Whites have turned their attention to recruiting Webber following their recent relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds are currently in the market for a new director of football, and thus Webber could potentially be appointed in this particular role.

Victor Orta left the Yorkshire-based outfit in May by mutual consent as he disagreed with the club's board over the position of Javi Gracia.

Gracia was sacked by Leeds, who opted to appoint Sam Allardyce as his replacement.

Allardyce was unable to keep the club in the Premier League, as they ended the term five points adrift of safety.

What has previously been said about Leeds United's interest in Norwich City's Stuart Webber?

A report from LeedsAllOver last month suggested that Leeds were eyeing a swoop for Webber.

In an interview with The Athletic shortly after this link was revealed, Webber admitted that he had not been approached by Leeds regarding a move to the club.

As per this latest update, Leeds have now decided to step up their pursuit of Webber by opening talks.

How has Stuart Webber fared in his current role in charge of Norwich City?

Tasked with overseeing proceedings at Norwich since 2017, Webber has achieved a reasonable amount of success in this particular role.

The Canaries secured promotion from the Championship on two separate occasions as champions of the division (2019 and 2021).

Unfortunately for Norwich, they were unable to establish themselves in the top-flight during the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, as they were relegated in both of these campaigns.

Norwich are set to compete with Leeds in the second tier later this year after finishing 13th in the league standings in the most recent term.

Would appointing Stuart Webber be a good move by Leeds United?

When you consider that Webber has helped to assemble squads which have gone on to succeed in the Championship, this could prove to be a good move by Leeds if they are able to convince him to leave Carrow Road.

Leeds will need to draft in a manager who is capable of building a rapport with Webber, if he is appointed as Orta's direct successor.

As per The Athletic, Daniel Farke is among the contenders for the Leeds managerial vacancy.

Farke previously worked alongside Webber at Norwich, and was the architect behind the club's two promotions.

The German is currently on the lookout for a new job following his recent departure from Borussia Monchengladbach.