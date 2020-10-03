Leeds United step up pursuit of EFL player as transfer deadline looms

Leeds United have made another move for Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell as they look to sign an attacking midfield player to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The Whites have been terrific on their return to the Premier League but it’s clear that the Argentinian needs new faces before the deadline.

And, bringing in an attacking midfield player appears to be the priority, with Cantwell a firm target after a move for Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance fell through following a failed medical.

Football Insider have now claimed that Leeds have made a fresh move for the Norwich man after lodging a big in the region of £15m for the 22-year-old last week.

Whether they have done enough to convince the Canaries to sell remains to be seen but Cantwell has once again not been named in Daniel Farke’s squad as the Yellows face Derby County this afternoon.

Even though the transfer deadline is on Monday, any domestic deals can be completed by October 16, meaning there is no urgent rush to get this finalised for either club.

The verdict

Cantwell was one of Norwich’s most impressive performers last season, scoring six goals as the team were relegated from the Premier League.

He seems the ideal fit for Bielsa in the sense that he plays with energy and is very comfortable in possession, whilst Leeds clearly need another midfield option.

So, this is a transfer that makes total sense and it will ultimately come down to whether a fee can be agreed between the clubs before the deadline.

