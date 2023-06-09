Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has notified the club that he wishes to leave Elland Road during the summer transfer window, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The United States international has already been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire ahead of the upcoming window - and he looks to be one of the favourites to leave the club along with Jack Harrison who is also attracting interest.

Joining from RB Leipzig last year, former boss Jesse Marsch has since left the club and with Sam Allardyce failing to keep the Whites afloat in the Premier League despite his best efforts, the 24-year-old is now facing the possibility of spending next season in the Championship.

That isn't exactly ideal in his quest to continue thriving for his country - and he has reportedly told officials at Elland Road that he doesn't want to ply his trade in the English second tier next term - with an exit potentially on the cards now.

His contract doesn't run out for another four years but with the club needing to balance their books, it may only be a matter of time before the American departs.

Who is interested in Tyler Adams?

Both Aston Villa and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the midfielder, with both able to offer him the opportunity to move back up to the English top tier.

It's unclear how much game time he would get at either club, but he could potentially be open to a move to either side considering both look set to spend the foreseeable future in the top flight.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for him and like Villa, they are on the rise.

Nottingham Forest are a less established top-tier outfit - but are also interested and could potentially offer the USA international plenty of game time.

These teams will be able to lure him away from Elland Road for £30m - but it's unclear whether any club is willing to bid that amount.

Is Tyler Adams taking the right stance on his Leeds United future?

Adams could potentially replicate what Sander Berge has done at Sheffield United by staying put and standing out in the second tier.

However, it could be argued that the Norwegian is less likely to reach his potential after spending two seasons away from the top tier and you would certainly expect someone like Adams to remain at the highest level.

A potential loan exit was rumoured not so long ago, but at his age, he will probably want to move somewhere permanently if he does move on during the summer window.

If he is to move on though, he needs to join a club where he's likely to be starting every week and that's why a move to Man United may not be his best option at this point.

You can understand why he wants to make an exit though and with the Whites probably needing to cash in on players, letting officials know his stance before the summer window may increase his chances of securing an exit.