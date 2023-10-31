Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is settled at the club, making it easier for them to keep him compared to Willy Gnonto.

Summerville had interest from various clubs during the summer but chose to stay at Leeds United.

Retaining stability and keeping the squad together will be crucial for Leeds United's chances of challenging for a top-two place and returning to the Premier League.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville remains settled at Elland Road at this point and that could make it easier for the club to keep him than Willy Gnonto, according to Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport.

Dutchman Summerville wasn't short of interest during the summer window, with clubs from England and abroad keeping tabs on him.

It was even revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Burnley, who had recently been promoted to the Premier League at that point, had launched a £20m offer for him.

That was rejected by the Whites, who have decided to keep as many star players as possible after losing some of their key assets on loan.

The club were also helped by Summerville's stance, with the winger keen on staying with his former club despite interest from top-flight clubs including the Clarets, AFC Bournemouth and Everton.

Is Crysencio Summerville settled at Leeds United?

One player who tried to force a move away from the club in the summer is Gnonto, who even made himself unavailable for some games in August to try and finalise a switch to another team, but a move never materialised in the end.

With Summerville retaining his professionalism, it remains to be seen whether he retains the same stance and doesn't push for a move away from Elland Road.

He is still settled in West Yorkshire though, according to Ben Jacobs who said: "A January exit is by no means guaranteed because he is integral to Leeds at the moment. Naturally, there's going to be interest, as there was over the summer. Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley, for example, have all looked at the player.

"But it's a very different situation to Wilfried Gnonto, who ended up staying but tried to force his way out of the club and then eventually apologised to Daniel Farke. Angus Kinnear, Leeds' chief executive, played a big role in smoothing that situation over.

"With Summerville, he was a model professional and has a very strong relationship with Farke. In many ways, it was the player himself that wanted to stay at Leeds last summer, rather than drive an exit.

"That is highly significant in all of this because Summerville really likes Leeds and is settled at Leeds.

"He felt, over the summer, that Leeds was the best place for him to be, which means that Leeds have got a bit more control over this one than with Gnonto."

Should Leeds United cash in on Crysencio Summerville in January?

Considering Summerville has just under three years left on his contract still, the Whites aren't in a weak negotiating position.

The only big fee they generated in the summer was through Tyler Adams' sale to AFC Bournemouth, which could limit the amount they are able to spend in January.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

But keeping much of the squad together will be important to retain stability.

If they can retain stability, that will give them a good chance of challenging for a top-two place.

But if there's too much movement during the winter, that could be costly for them in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Summerville's contributions against Norwich City recently show just how important he is - and the Whites shouldn't be prepared to let him go just yet.