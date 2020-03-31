Leeds United stars reveal their best player at the club

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, there’s perhaps an unsurprising consensus amongst Leeds United’s players that Pablo Hernandez is the best footballer at the club.

The Whites are looking to earn themselves promotion back into the Premier League this season but are having to wait longer than usual thanks to the current global pandemic that is rumbling on.

Fans will be willing to be patient providing they get a chance at promotion, though, and they’ll be eager to see their players back in action after what has been a fine season so far.

Which of these players played for Leeds United and Huddersfield Town? Try our quiz…

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

That said, amongst the squad the feeling is that there is one man above all else that really shines and that’s the diminutive Spaniard, who is loved by the fans too.

Kalvin Phillips has said:

“He comes in in pre-season and he’s one of the fittest in the team.”

Whilst Stuart Dallas has claimed:

“There’s probably no better player to have on the ball.”

And Luke Ayling has praised him too:

“Talent-wise, nobody comes close to him.”

The Verdict

He may be one of the elder statesmen at the club but it’s clear he’s still seen by most as the best footballer at the club.

He has great pedigree given his experience in both Great Britain and Spain and it’d be fitting for him to help fire Leeds back to the Premier League at the end of this season.

Certainly, he’ll be eager for this campaign to resume as soon as possible.