Highlights Jermaine Beckford criticizes Leeds starlet Archie Gray's performance against Stoke, suggesting he struggled and made a mistake.

Leeds suffered their third league defeat, falling further behind Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion.

Gray, a 17-year-old talent, has become important for Leeds but is expected to make occasional mistakes due to his lack of experience.

Jermaine Beckford has criticised the performance of Leeds United starlet Archie Gray on Wednesday night.

The Whites suffered their third league defeat of the campaign when they travelled to Stoke City midweek.

An 80th minute own goal from Pascal Struijk sealed all three points for Alex Neil’s side, as the Yorkshire outfit fell further behind Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion.

The Tractor Boys earned a victory away to Bristol City yesterday evening to open up a nine point gap between the two teams, with Ipswich also holding a game in hand.

This has put a big dent in the club’s hopes of earning a top two spot in the Championship this year, as they search for an immediate return to the Premier League.

How did Archie Gray perform against Stoke City?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Beckford claimed that Leeds were fortunate not to concede from a Ryan Mmaee chance that was gifted to them by the 17-year-old.

The former Leeds forward suggested that Gray really struggled on Wednesday night, as the team lost their first game since September.

“This one here I think is very unfortunate for himself as well,” said Beckford on Sky Sports Main Event at half-time (08:52pm).

“He gets a little touch around the corner of Archie Gray, who’s struggled a little bit today.

"I think most of the Leeds players have.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Gray has emerged as a bright young talent from the Leeds academy this season, earning a place as a consistent starter in Daniel Farke’s side.

The teenager has made 13 league appearances out of 13 this term, including 11 starts.

While he has generally been praised for his performances for the Whites so far, he was singled out by the EFL pundit for his display in the loss to Neil’s team.

The Potters made it back-to-back victories with their win over Leeds on Wednesday, moving them up to 17th in the table.

Meanwhile, Leeds lost ground in their race for an automatic promotion place.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is now nine points after just 13 games, with the Yorkshire outfit still third in the standings.

Farke’s side will need a bit of luck and a remarkable run of form to catch up the gap to the top two, who are currently running away with things at the top of the Championship table.

The gap to the chasing pack outside the play-off places is also only two points, highlighting how close the battle for a top six spot is.

Next up for Leeds is a Yorkshire derby against rivals Huddersfield Town on 28 October.

How important is Archie Gray for Leeds United?

One of the most unexpected stories of the year has been how important Gray has become to Leeds in such a short space of time.

It is easy to forget he is still just 17 given how often he is playing at the moment.

He is going to make mistakes that stand out at the age given his lack of experience, and this is where Farke will be tested most in his management.

The whole team failed to perform to expectation against Stoke, so Gray’s performance will be quickly forgotten, but the odd poor display is something you have to accept when bringing through someone so young.