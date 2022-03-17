Leeds United starlet opens up on Cardiff City switch

Cody Drameh has explained why he made the move to Cardiff City from Leeds United.

The 20-year old moved clubs in January on a loan move that kept him with Cardiff until the end of the season.

Drameh has opened up on why he made the move despite then Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa wanting him to stay with the club.

Drameh has become a fan favourite with Cardiff fans during his brief time with the club.

The Leeds United player has played 14 times for Cardiff since his arrival, as he claims he made the move in order to receive more consistent game time.

“He [Bielsa] said he wanted me to stay, but I wanted to go because I needed more game time than they were offering. For me it was a straightforward situation because I believe in myself and my ability,” said Drameh, via Leeds Live.

Before he made the move to Cardiff, the player featured three times for Leeds in the Premier League.

In that time, Drameh claims he learned a lot under Bielsa and he went on to explain what it was like to work for the eccentric Argentinien coach.

“It was very unique, how we train and the man-to-man system we play, so there was an adaptation period,” added Drameh.

“But once I understood what they wanted from me, I improved tactically, technically and physically. It was fascinating to work with him and it was a really unique experience.”

Drameh has played a key role in helping Cardiff ensure their status as a Championship club this season.

He was one of several players to arrive at Steve Morison’s side in January as the club climbed to 17th in the Championship.

The Verdict

The decision to move to Cardiff now looks absolutely inspired from Drameh.

Not only has he received exactly the game time that he was looking to get, and playing well with that opportunity.

But Bielsa is no longer the manager of Leeds United.

New boss Jesse Marsch may decide to start with a clean slate and give Drameh a chance to make it into the team next season considering his performances for Cardiff.