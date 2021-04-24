Leeds United starlet delivers first words since completing permanent switch to EFL side

Max McMillan has delivered his first words after completing a move to Fleetwood Town.

The 18-year-old came through the ranks with Leeds United and made 14 appearances for the club in the under-18 Premier League while also featuring in the FA Youth Cup, EFL Trophy, and Premier League 2.

A player who is eligible to represent South Africa through his father, the forward has penned a deal with the Cod Army that runs to the end of the 2022-23 season, with Fleetwood also holding an option for another year.

McMillan is set to link up with Fleetwood’s development squad and following on from the League One club’s official announcement, the forward couldn’t hide his delight at completing the deal.

Delighted to have signed a professional contract @ftfc . I would like to thank my family , friends and @YMUFootball for your work that has abled me to get to this point. I would also like to thank everyone @LUFC and wish you all the best 👊🏼 https://t.co/LUSqHWWm0f — Max McMillan (@max_mcmillan10) April 23, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Delighted to have signed a professional contract with Fleetwood Town FC.

I would like to thank my family, friends and YMU Football for your work that has (enabled) me to get to this point.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Leeds United FC and wish you all the best.”

The verdict

This could prove to be a great move for Max McMillan.

The young forward looks set for a very bright future in the game and by moving to Fleetwood Town he’s given himself a really good platform from which he can push himself into first team contention.

There’s no doubt he’ll have learned a lot with Leeds United but now the focus will be on closing in on the first team set-up.