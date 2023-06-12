Rodrigo has addressed his Leeds United future amid reports linking him with a move back to Spain.

The Spaniard has emerged as a potential transfer target for La Liga giants Real Madrid this summer.

How much is Rodrigo worth?

Relegation to the Championship has reportedly triggered a release clause becoming available in the forward’s Leeds contract.

The release clause is said to be worth just £3 million, meaning he could prove a relatively cheap short-term option for the 14 times European Cup winners.

Real Madrid are now in search of a new forward for next season following the sudden departure of Karim Benzema, who has moved to Saudi Arabia.

Rodrigo addresses Leeds United future

The 32-year-old has responded to speculation over his future.

Speaking to Radio Marca, the forward has claimed that he is unaware of any concrete interest in his services.

The striker has told reporters that his focus remains primarily on helping the national team ahead of Spain’s upcoming fixtures, with the country set to compete in the finals of the Nations League.

“I live in the real world, I have Instagram and friends who read the newspapers,” said Rodrigo, via LeedsAllOver.

“I can’t tell you much beyond what we all know because I don’t know.

“I am very focused on the National Team right now and on the following matches.

“Then, I don’t know what’s going to happen honestly, but I have a contract with Leeds and that has to be respected.”

Rodrigo signed for Leeds in a deal worth a reported £27 million in the summer of 2020 from Spanish side Valencia.

The forward bagged 13 goals in the league last season as Leeds suffered relegation to the Championship after three years in the Premier League.

Relegation has raised uncertainty over his future, with his time at Elland Road potentially set to come to an end in the coming weeks.

Would Rodrigo be a good signing for Real Madrid?

It is clear that the Spanish giants are seeking a short-term deal, with their main focus this summer being on the arrival of Jude Bellingham.

Madrid are likely to wait until 2024 before going all-in on a big-name signing up front, unless they can capture Harry Kane now, but the departure of Benzema has forced their hand to bring someone in this transfer window.

The club needs someone for next season and Rodrigo could be a solid option.

The Spanish forward would be a relatively cheap signing, would bring La Liga experience and could link up well with the likes of Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo.