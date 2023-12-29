Highlights Joel Piroe chose Leeds United over a lesser Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe has revealed that he chose his current club over a "lesser" Premier League club during the summer transfer window, speaking to ESPN (via Sport Witness).

The Dutchman was previously at Swansea City - but with the forward thriving under Russell Martin for much of his stay there - there was speculation about his future for a decent chunk of his stay in South Wales.

And links to a potential move away only intensified during the previous window, with the player having just one year left on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium at the time.

It had previously been reported that he was set to remain in South Wales, despite links to the likes of Atalanta, Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton.

But he sealed a switch to the Whites in the end - and he was seen as another good signing by a Leeds side that brought in several high-quality players during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Having been prolific at this level for the past two seasons prior to this term, he was backed to be a real asset at Elland Road and although he has been criticised at times, he has made a good impact at other points for the West Yorkshire.

Piroe on the summer window: "There were a number of options"

Unsurprisingly, Piroe attracted plenty of interest during the previous window and Leeds wasn't the only option on the table.

Speaking about his decision to make the switch to Elland Road, he said (via Sport Witness): "There were a number of options. It was a choice between a lesser team in the Premier League or a top team in the Championship.

"I thought and weighed it, but in the end, I really wanted to go to Leeds United. I never really played for promotion with Swansea. At a top team like Leeds, as an attacker I expected to get many more chances per game than at a low flyer in the Premier League.

"Moreover, the chance of playing time at Leeds was also greater than in the Premier League. During my career so far, I have noticed how important that is. The choice for Leeds was a very conscious one for the sporting plan."

Joel Piroe may have made the right call to join Leeds United

Leeds may have been knocked off third spot, but they are still in a decent position at this point.

Daniel Farke is a proven promotion winner at this level and should be a real asset for the Whites for the foreseeable future.

It would be a surprise if Leeds didn't enjoy success under him and you feel Piroe will play a crucial part in that.

Joining a lesser top-flight side may have been an exciting opportunity for the Dutchman - but there are no guarantees that he would have started.

And at his age with his potential, he needs to be starting games, so the decision to join Leeds may turn out to be an excellent one. Only time will tell though.