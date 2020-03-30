Leeds United star issues statement the Elland Road faithful will love amid rumoured exit

Kalvin Phillips has established himself as a regular in the Leeds United team this season, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The midfielder has made 34 appearances in total for Marcelo Bielsa’s men this term, and will be confident of his team holding their nerve in the battle to finish inside the top-two.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine games remaining in this year’s campaign as they look to bounce back from play-off disappointment last season.

It had previously been reported by The Sun that Phillips was a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, with it being claimed that a £27m bid was turned down by the Whites.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine (quotes sourced from The Sun), Phillips admitted that he wants to spend his career with the Whites in the Premier League, which will be pleasing to hear for the Elland Road faithful.

“I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League.

“I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”

Due to recent events off-the-field, Leeds United aren’t due back into action until the 2nd May when they’re due to take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This will be a huge boost for Leeds United.

There will still be concerns from some of the Elland Road faithful as to whether Phillips will remain with the club for the foreseeable future, especially if they don’t win promotion back into the Premier League this term.

But it’s clear to see that Leeds is a club that is close to Phillips’ heart, which will play into their chances of keeping hold of him amid interest from the likes of Spurs.

Phillips is a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and will be confident of adjusting to the potential demands of the Premier League if the Whites are to win a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight.